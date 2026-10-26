Microsoft's $525 Test on Fed Day

Wall Street closed another split week, and the gap between blue chips and growth names is the whole setup for what comes next. The S&P 500 finished Friday at 7,623.68, down about 0.5% for the five sessions, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped about 0.7% to 25,955.34 after a midweek scare over AI financing costs. The Dow still managed a weekly gain near 0.4% and closed at 52,215.16, its third straight green week, as small caps held up better than the mega-cap complex. Investors spent five days trying to decide whether the AI buildout is still a cash engine or a balance-sheet risk.

Thursday did most of the damage. Meta and chip-linked names sold off hard on fresh worries about the cost of standing up AI capacity, then memory and semiconductor stocks clawed back some ground on Friday without repairing the mood. WTI crude pushed back above $100, the 10-year yield eased toward about 5%, and the VIX finished near 19.5 after swinging through the week. Staples and health care led the defensive rotation, while communication services lagged after telecom names sold off on wireless competition headlines. The market did not crash. It sorted winners from spenders.

That is why Microsoft (MSFT) is Stock of the Week. The software giant reports Wednesday after the close on the same afternoon the Federal Reserve delivers its rate decision, with Street estimates clustered near $4.71 a share and about $90.6 billion in revenue. The beat is almost secondary. The real test is whether Azure can grow near the roughly 45% constant-currency guide while quarterly capital spending sits above $50 billion. Microsoft closed Friday at $524.51. Alphabet reports the same night and Amazon follows Thursday, so if Microsoft shows AI demand turning into clean cloud growth without another spending shock, it can reset the week after last Thursday's tech flush.

Catalyst 1: The Fed and Microsoft Share Wednesday

Wednesday is the densest day on the calendar. The Fed announces at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, Microsoft posts fiscal first-quarter results after the close with the call near 5:30 p.m. Eastern, and Alphabet reports the same night. Markets will try to price a likely rate hold against the biggest AI balance-sheet check of the week, which is a rough pairing for anyone still treating mega-cap tech as one trade.

Watch three Microsoft lines first: Azure growth versus the mid-40s guide, capital spending versus the $50 billion-plus quarterly path, and any tone on Microsoft Cloud margin after several quarters of pressure. Management has said demand still outruns supply, so investors want proof that new capacity is turning into revenue rather than just a larger bill. A calm Fed statement with no hawkish surprise would help growth names breathe. A soft Azure number or another capex jolt would feed the same rotation that punished growth last week and kept staples in the lead.

Catalyst 2: Amazon, GDP, and PCE on Thursday

Thursday brings Amazon after the close, plus the advance read on third-quarter GDP and September PCE inflation in the morning, with Intel also on the board. Eli Lilly, Mastercard, and Caterpillar land before the open, which ties consumer cloud spend, the growth outlook, and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge into one session. If Microsoft settles the AI-spend argument on Wednesday night, Thursday becomes a follow-through test. If Microsoft unsettles it, Amazon inherits a heavier burden.

Earlier in the week, Verizon reports Monday morning while Boeing, Coca-Cola, Visa, and Seagate hit Tuesday. Oil majors Exxon and Chevron close the week Friday. The calendar is full enough that one soft mega-cap result can travel. Microsoft is still the first large AI name that has to answer the spending question before Amazon opens its books.

Stock of the Week: Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft closed Friday at $524.51, up about 0.7% on the day after a midweek dip, inside a 52-week range from about $349 to nearly $554 and a market value near $3.9 trillion. Last quarter Azure growth re-accelerated to 43%, Microsoft Cloud hit $59.3 billion, and commercial backlog climbed hard, so the stock already prices a lot of that success. Wednesday is less about proving Microsoft is a great business and more about proving the next leg of AI spend still pays without scaring the board.

Bull case: Azure lands near or above the roughly 45% constant-currency guide, revenue clears the high-$90 billion zone, and management keeps free-cash-flow discipline in view even with heavy buildout. In that world, $525 looks like a fair entry into the cleanest large-cap AI cash-flow machine right as Alphabet and Amazon still have to report into the same debate.

Bear case: Azure slows, cloud margin slips again, or capex lands hotter than the board expected. That would confirm last week's fear that AI infrastructure costs are running ahead of the cash the boom is supposed to throw off, and it would pressure the whole mega-cap complex into Thursday's Amazon report.

"Last week tech got hit for spending too much on AI. Wednesday Microsoft has to show the spend is turning into cloud growth, on the same day the Fed sets the rate path."

Watch three things this week: Microsoft's Azure and capex tone on Wednesday night, the Fed decision that lands a few hours earlier, and whether Amazon can keep the consumer-cloud story intact on Thursday after GDP and PCE hit in the morning.

Bottom Line

Last week the S&P fell about 0.5% and the Nasdaq about 0.7% as AI spend fears returned, while the Dow still gained about 0.4% with oil back above $100 and the 10-year near 5%. This week Microsoft is Stock of the Week because Wednesday's report is the main AI balance-sheet test, and it lands on the same afternoon as the Fed. Friday's close at $524.51 only works if Azure growth can carry a $50 billion-plus quarterly build without another confidence scare for the names that fund the boom.

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