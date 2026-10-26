Two Chipmakers Are Carrying America's Earnings BoomWall Street keeps pointing at a **30%** jump in S&P 500 third-quarter earnings and calling it proof the bull still has fuel. The Journal put a sharper number on the same story this weekend. Roughly **34%** of that profit growth comes from just two companies: Nvidia (NVDA) and Micron Technology (MU). My take is simple. This is a real boom for AI hardware. It is not a broad American earnings renaissance. If you treat the index headline like the whole economy finally got healthy together, the math will fool you. ## Two factories, 498 passengers FactSet's blended map for the quarter sits near **29%** year-over-year earnings growth once you mix reported results with estimates still on the calendar. Strip out Micron and Nvidia and that rate falls to about **20%**. Two names are doing roughly nine points of the work inside a 500-stock index. Widen the lens and the story stays narrow. About **ten** companies, including Broadcom (AVGO), Meta Platforms (META), and a few oil majors that caught a lift from higher energy prices around the Iran conflict, account for roughly **two-thirds** of the profit growth. The rest of the team is not collapsing. Without that top group, leftover S&P profits still look like a respectable climb on some strategist cuts, and the 493 names outside the usual Magnificent Seven still show strong blended growth on FactSet's map. Respectable is not every industry firing miracles at once. The leaderboard is messier than the AI chyron admits. FactSet's top five contributors run Micron, Nvidia, Meta, EchoStar, and Boeing. The last three get a big assist from easier year-ago comparisons packed with one-time charges. The cleanest engine under the hood is still the chip stack. Even inside the Magnificent Seven, FactSet has the club growing about **33%** this quarter, and most of that lift collapses toward the high single digits if you take Nvidia and Meta out of the group. ## Why these two can move a whole index Nvidia sells the processors that train and run the models. Micron sells the high-end memory those systems inhale. When hyperscalers race to fill data centers, both get pricing power at the same time. That is how you get cartoon numbers without inventing demand. Micron's latest quarter is already in the books for this season's math. Adjusted earnings came in around **$33.42** a share, up from about **$3.03** a year earlier, with revenue near **$54 billion** as memory stayed tight and AI buyers paid up. Nvidia is the other half of the concentration story. Street maps lean on something like a **90%** leap in profits for its current quarter, with revenue guided near **$108 billion**, almost double the year-ago level. I respect that. American companies solving a real bottleneck should make serious money. I also refuse to confuse two supply chains with fifty industries suddenly healthy together. ## The market already smells the concentration The stocks carrying the profit boom have not been acting like a victory lap. Into mid-to-late October, Nvidia was off roughly **9%** from its early-October high near the low-**$200s**, and Micron was sitting well below its summer peak even after those monster results. Earnings can explode while the share price argues about how long the shortage lasts. That gap matters. Professional money already knows the supersize growth rates will slow. Memory pricing does not stay in the stratosphere forever. GPU lead times eventually ease. Hyperscaler budgets are still enormous, but the growth rate of that spending is already cooling from the near-double pace into something more normal for a multi-year build. The factories are real. The free lunch is not. ## What this means if you own "the market" For a household portfolio, the practical read is blunt. An S&P fund is more exposed to AI hardware profitability than the brochure language suggests. When two names drive a third of the growth, a soft guide from either company, or a pause in cloud build schedules, hits the whole mood faster than a soft drugstore quarter ever will. That does not mean abandon the winners. It means know what you own. The bull case stays alive while factories stay full, customers keep paying for scarce silicon, and the rest of corporate America at least grows profits in the background. The bear case starts when the headline **30%** is still on the screen but the two engines that built it miss, and investors discover how much of the boom was a pair of balance sheets. I get more defensive if big AI customers start stretching or canceling build plans in public, if memory and accelerator pricing cracks hard, or if mega-cap profits keep rising mainly because last year's one-time charges made the comparison easy. I stay constructive while order books stay tight, cash earnings keep catching price, and the non-AI majority of the index avoids a profit recession. Concentration is not automatically a bubble stamp. Sometimes it is just the scoreboard when one technology cycle is that powerful. The mistake is treating the scoreboard like a diversified economy. ## Bottom Line The S&P is on track for roughly a **30%** third-quarter earnings jump, and Nvidia plus Micron account for about **a third** of that growth, with a short list of other giants covering most of the rest. The boom is real for AI chips and memory. The broad "America is minting profits everywhere" story is marketing. Own the distinction, or the next soft hardware quarter will feel like the whole market broke when only the tip of the spear did.