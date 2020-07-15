Money Morning Premium Stock Pick: Wrap Technologies Inc.

Who They Are : Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) develops advanced technology that makes law enforcement safer for both police officers and the public. It's headquartered in Tempe, Ariz.

Why Now's the Time to Buy : Wrap has an innovative new device we expect will see surging demand as calls for police reform gain support nationwide. Its stock could double or even triple quickly as a result.

In fact, Money Morning Executive Editor Bill Patalon says WRTC "is a stock we believe can bring you 10X gains in the years to come."

The BolaWrap: Safer for the Public, Safer for Law Enforcement

Wrap's pioneering product is the BolaWrap 100. The handheld remote restraining device discharges a Kevlar tether that wraps around a subject's arms or legs from a distance of 10 to 25 feet.

The BolaWrap 100 allows police officers to restrain a suspect without the use of excessive or lethal force. George Floyd's death in May brought this exact need into the national spotlight again and underscored its urgency.

The entire incident, which took place on May 25 in Minneapolis, was caught on video. Millions of viewers witnessed a police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for over 8 minutes, cutting off his air supply. Worldwide outrage and protests followed.

That's when interest in the BolaWrap went vertical.

Since June 1, Wrap Technologies has received more than 250 requests for demos, quotes, and training. Police agencies in Texas, Michigan, and Illinois have recently made purchases.

After attending one of Wrap's online BolaWrap demonstrations, Chief Matt Magill of Lanark Police Department in Illinois placed his order without delay.

"The BolaWrap gives us an option before going to impact weapons," said Chief Magill. "It gives us that time period where we can safely go hands on, especially for those who are passively resistant or are mentally ill, and you don't have to take to it to the next level of force."

BolaWrap sales aren't limited to the United States, either.

Demand from the International Law Enforcement Community Is Ramping Up

Wrap has delivered products to 29 countries, including three major European countries and three countries in Asia. (Wrap doesn't specify which countries, although one is known to be Spain.)

"We are witnessing growing demand for our remote restraint solution by the international law enforcement community, especially in those countries where officers are not allowed to carry deadly weapons," said Wrap Technologies President Tom Smith.

The international law enforcement market is 12 times the size of the U.S. market. In addition, decisions about using a new device are made on a national level by one entity, in contrast to the U.S.

"So while the process may be longer, international orders are generally more significant," Smith added.

Smith is no newcomer to this market. In fact, his previous experience makes him a perfect fit for Wrap Technologies.

As co-founder and former chair of Taser International Inc., now Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN), Smith has invaluable experience launching a pioneering device to the law enforcement market.

The TASER elecro-stun gun, introduced in 1993, gave police officers an additional restraint tool – one less lethal than a gun but less limiting than handcuffs.

Yet the TASER device has resulted in injury and even death, highlighting the need for a truly non-lethal (as opposed to "less lethal") restraining device.

Currently no other humane restraint device for law enforcement exists. And as the public outcry against police brutality escalates across the nation and even worldwide, the future for Wrap Technologies looks even brighter.

"I think this tool will save lives, and I think this tool will save careers," said Chief Scott Knight of the Chaska Police Department in Minnesota.

Police agencies adopting BolaWrap could help restore public confidence in law enforcement at a time when doing so is crucial.

It could also be a huge catalyst for WRAP stock…

WRAP Shares Are Gearing Up to Double – or Triple – Again

WRAP stock has nearly doubled since the beginning of the year, climbing from $6.36 to $12.44 on July 9. We think it has a lot more room to run – especially when we look at the growth of Taser/Axon…

Taser International Inc. had a market cap of about $275 million when its stock really started to take off in 2004. Now Axon Enterprise has a market cap of nearly $5.8 billion.

Executives at Wrap Technologies have faith the company will follow a similar trajectory as Taser/Axon. But they believe it'll happen a lot faster since the restraint device market has already been defined by Axon.

With a current market cap of $415 million, a climb to a $5.8 billion market cap would amount to a 14x increase for Wrap Technologies. That would take the stock from $12.44 all the way to $174.

While a $174 per share price prediction might seem lofty, we do believe these shares are set to double or even triple.

A word of caution: Wrap Technologies isn't yet profitable. That's not unusual for a small cap.

Wrap spent over $2 million on sales and marketing in Q1 alone and expects to spend at least that much each quarter in 2020.

Further, the BolaWrap is currently Wrap's only product. It intends to have multiple devices, so Wrap is also spending a lot on product research and development. That eats into profits now but should pay off over time.

As Wrap secures more and more purchase orders from law enforcement agencies in the United States and across the globe, it comes closer and closer to becoming profitable. We just need to give the company's strategy time to play out.

For now, WRAP should be considered a speculative play. It's not a "load up the cart" stock.

But it's an excellent choice to devote a small percentage of your investing funds, or whatever you have earmarked for more speculative investments. Just remember to use a trailing stop to limit your losses, as we recommend with every stock.