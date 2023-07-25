19 AI Stocks You Don't Want to Miss This Earnings Season

Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta (META) are all scheduled to report earnings this week...

...and that means we can expect fresh updates on their plans for AI.

Artificial intelligence was the official buzzword of Q1, and excitement over the technology sent many tech stocks soaring through the first half of 2023.

Stocks with direct exposure to this space have practically been printing money, and their share prices have skyrocketed.

In the past six months, NVIDIA (NVDA) is up more than 200%. Even lesser-known software developer C3.ai (AI) is up nearly 250%.

And now everyone is jumping on the bandwagon. And I mean everyone.

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) recently announced its "Lennar Machine," which it will use to bring AI into its "sometimes-stodgy" industry. Even Kroger (KR) - yes, the grocery chain - specifically mentioned AI eight times in its May conference call.

But which of these companies are the best "AI" stocks to invest in... and which are just taking advantage of the hype... and investors?

Someone needs to cut through all this talk.

That's why I'm sharing my AI Power Stock List with you...

This is a list of the best stocks in the AI space - the stocks you'll actually want to invest in. In fact, the names on this list are largely responsible for the market's move higher last quarter. The top five all recently hit new highs for the year.

In this video, I'll give you all 16 of the names on my list. I'll even show you how I built my list, step by step, and how I've set it up to always reflect the best names for investors.

You can click here to watch.

Want even MORE AI names? Today at 2 p.m. (ET), my colleague Shah Gilani is hosting a private briefing where he'll share the names of three "stealth" AI stocks - tiny companies trading mostly under $5.

Because these stocks aren't very well known, they have the potential to soar 10x... 20x... even 30x over the next few years.

Nobody else is talking about these stocks yet... and you probably won't hear about them until after they've made their big moves. The earlier you can get in on these tiny stocks... the more wealth you can capture for yourself.

This event is EXCLUSIVE to readers of Money Morning only and FREE to attend. All you have to do to save your spot is click here.

To your continued success,

Tom Gentile

America's #1 Pattern Trader

