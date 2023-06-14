210 Minutes Until Meltdown?

The countdown has begun.

Seconds drift away into minutes...

Minutes fall from the clock, turning into hours...

And now, the number of hours left is few.

Celebrate it or shirk it, Fed Day is here.

At 2:30 PM ET, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will stand before a wall of cameras and a bramble of microphones to lay out the U.S. central bank's latest rate-hike decision.

Will it be another modest 25-basis-point increase?

Will we finally see the much-anticipated pause?

Or will it merely be a momentary skip? A brief kicking of the can down the road until July to see what happens...

For more than a year, Powell's presser could make or break an investor's week.

And during this time, it's blossomed into one of my favorite monthly catalysts to cover and trade. Because regardless of the size of the rate hike or whether we see the U.S. central bank hit the pause button, Fed Day has consistently delivered one thing: earth-rattling moves.

Though, not always in the direction most investors think...

So, sit up and pay attention... time is running out.

85.7% Chance of a Drop

There is a single sentence that makes me cringe.

It is a crutch investors lean on far too often...

"The market is rigged!"

Every time I hear that, I must gently remind investors that maybe they're doing something wrong. Perhaps they need to re-evaluate their expectations.

No one likes to admit they may be guilty of a mistake. But I've been in this business long enough to learn that if prices aren't behaving the way you expected, you've likely missed something.

This is why my approach to the market relies on probabilities and readily identifiable trends, especially when it comes to catalysts, as I've outlined with my VertEA strategy as well as the market reaction to Consumer Price Index (CPI) data earlier this week.

If I have a picture - either a rough sketch or a detailed masterpiece - of how a company's shares, or the broader indexes, respond to a particular event, the better off I am. I can take the proper precautions, if necessary. Or position myself to profit.

So, let's apply this approach to Fed Day and Powell's press conference.

As with CPI, I've been devoutly following this every month for a year and a half.

And what we see is a consistent trend. Check out the below chart for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) ...

We can see it's dropped on six of the last seven official and "unofficial" Fed Days.

I always include the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in August in my analysis. That's because there's no FOMC meeting that month and the Federal Reserve Chairman's headlining presentation serves as an "unofficial" Fed Day.

But we see from the chart above that the SPY moves up or down an average of 1.87% on Fed Days since January 2022.

For tech stocks, the magnitude of the reaction is even more pronounced. First, the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) en…