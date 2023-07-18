3 Biggest Mistakes Traders Make During Earnings Season

Earnings season is officially underway... which means there's going to be a flood of opportunity in the coming days and weeks - with stocks making significantly bigger moves than at any other time.

On Thursday alone, more than 140 companies will be reporting, with billions of dollars changing hands (if Q2's results are anything like Q1's).

That's why, this week, we're going to turn our focus to trading earnings, the most lucrative time to make money in the market.

The only problem is that most investors don't know how to trade it correctly... which means they're not just missing out on huge profits... they're opening themselves up to unnecessary losses.

Unfortunately, 99% of investors are making at least one of these mistakes - but you don't have to be one of them. Give yourself an edge and make sure you avoid all three.

Mistake #1 - Placing a trade without a plan.

I've seen it time after time. Traders get caught up in the idea of bagging a big win during earnings season... and jump into a trade without any plan.

You need to know why you're making the trade, your entry plan, your exit plan, your likely duration, how to react to unexpected news while your trade is open.

It's not enough to "have a feeling" about a company and what it's going to do after earnings are reported.

Experienced traders either do this homework themselves or rely on various services to do the planning for them. There's an entire industry dedicated to developing software that pulls all of this information together in one neat, searchable place.

And it's not just projections you need to be aware of... you also need to consider how trends come into play, including trading patterns, seasonal trends, and even the timing of data releases - knowledge that experienced traders possess.

For example, did you know there are tradable earnings patterns with 100% historical reliability over the past year? You just have to know the right stocks to watch.

Knowing that these slam dunks are out there, why would you ever want to trade without knowledge on your side?

Mistake #2 - Risking it all on just one trade.

We've all heard not to put all the eggs in one basket... but you'd be surprised by how few people actually follow that sage advice.

For example, you don't want to end up like this guy - the "YOLO wolf" - a trader who bet his last $250,000 that Apple (AAPL) would fall after its Q1 2017 earnings announcement. His hope was to turn his money into $2.5 million, enough to recoup the money he had lost on previous bad trades. All AAPL had to do was release a bad report.

Of course, the exact opposite happened, and the masked trader lost everything, live on camera.

Unfortunately, this kind of thing happens to traders every single day. It's happened (on a much smaller scale) to traders I know, and it's probably happening to someone eve…

