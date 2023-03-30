A Swing Positive on S&P 500 Presents Us with a Trade

Dear Reader,

After a few weeks, we finally had a positive turn in the S&P 500. But the market is taking profits today as we start to assess the state of the economy. I'm long a few positions for the moment, but this will be a very challenging next few days.

Mike Burry knows what I'm talking about.

Let's dive into the moves of the market on Thursday. (click here to receive Garrett's premarket flashpoint report)

Keeping It Short

We're back at a three-week high, and it doesn't really feel all that positive. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both pushed higher, but the Russell 2000 is lagging a bit. We are still in a low-volume environment - with the SPY volume at 72% of traditional volume.

The market is largely preparing for tomorrow's PCE Inflation number. I think that the market is largely expecting this number to be elevated. But I get the sense that the figure doesn't matter. A lower number will likely signal the end of rate hikes for the year.

A figure that beats expectations will largely be ignored on the back of expectations that the May meeting will produce the last rate hike of the year. Meanwhile, the focus is largely centered right now on the banking system and the efforts to contain a credit crisis.

Right now, I'm following the signal. I know that can be difficult... even as the market pulls back during a day-trading session. (get your hyperturn list ready)

Today's Momentum Reading

WORLD'S BIGGEST INDICATORS

Broad Market: Red

S&P 500: Yellow

Recap: The World's Biggest Indicator (Momentum) is Yellow...

We're positive on the S&P 500, but the market has seen a bit of profit taking today. I'm looking for a broader rebound in the final hours today.

Flashpoints I'm Watching

Et Tu France? The shift away from the dollar reserve system continues to accelerate. A report shows that France has purchased 65,000 tons of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) from China in the first-ever Yuan-denominated trade. This trend has been accelerating as more nations - including Brazil - have been using local currencies to transact for commodities. An acceleration in this trend would create a reduction in demand for dollars worldwide and potentially fuel a much weaker U.S. dollar.

Wrong to Sell: Famed hedge fund manager Michael Burry admitted that he was wrong to sell. And that's an important lesson on why it's important to trade momentum. But could this be a rather Contrarian indicator? Momentum had turned positive, Burry Tweeted and the market started to reverse. We'll see. For right now, the S&P 500 is looking stronger and will look to hold above 4,000 resistance.

The Layoffs Continue: The U.S. is getting closer to recession, according to an uptick in junk bond spreads. People are turning away from bad debt and searching for quality in this market. Still, layoffs continue to accelerate. The latest company to cut its payroll is Roku (ROKU), which slashed 200 positions. Shares have been on the mov…