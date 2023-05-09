As Retail Struggles, This Trade Should Fly Off the Shelves

A week or so ago, I ordered a package on Amazon.

Don't worry, this isn't me patting myself on the back for something seemingly everyone does every day.

But bear with me, because this story definitely paints a broader picture.

When I ordered it, I received word that it "will arrive Wednesday."

By Wednesday morning, I was notified that it "will arrive Thursday."

By Thursday morning, I was notified that it "may arrive Sunday."

Sign up for SMS so you never miss special events, exclusive offers, and weekly bonus trades.

As you can see, the forecast kept worsening - and we're talking about the single most dominant retailer in the world. A regular logistical titan.

Thankfully, I wasn't relying on this delivery for some life-or-death scenario - it was a simple, discretionary purchase.

But the continued delays speak to a slowdown on our shipping infrastructure. This, in turn,

speaks to an issue in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) that will come to a head within the next 4-to-6 weeks.

That's why I recorded a video that lays out exactly what you can do to protect against the retail trouble ahead and highlights one ticker best poised to do just that...

In the below video, I lay out exactly what you can do to protect against the retail trouble ahead and highlight one ticker best poised to do just that...

I've actually been trading the retail sector for a little while with my Alpha Accelerators, and we are up BIG on Big Lots Inc (BIG) as we speak. (BIG on BIG, get it?)

Don't worry, as these companies start to slow down, more and more are going to be crossing the Alpha Line and falling right into my lap.

If you want to take the most advantage of this sector's woes, joining my Alpha Accelerators service is the best move you can make - check it out here.

And before you go, this is far from a stock under $10 but I have a stock that I mentioned in the video that I'd go long on in the XRT and that's the inflation-busting Walmart Inc. (WMT) - here's the trade:

Buy-to-open: the WMT July 21, 2023 $155 calls

I hope this trade works out for you and I'll be seeing you on the morning show bright and early, have a good night.

The post As Retail Struggles, This Trade Should Fly Off the Shelves appeared first on Penny Hawk.