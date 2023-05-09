Start the conversation
A week or so ago, I ordered a package on Amazon.
Don't worry, this isn't me patting myself on the back for something seemingly everyone does every day.
But bear with me, because this story definitely paints a broader picture.
When I ordered it, I received word that it "will arrive Wednesday."
By Wednesday morning, I was notified that it "will arrive Thursday."
By Thursday morning, I was notified that it "may arrive Sunday."
Thankfully, I wasn't relying on this delivery for some life-or-death scenario - it was a simple, discretionary purchase.
But the continued delays speak to a slowdown on our shipping infrastructure. This, in turn,
speaks to an issue in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) that will come to a head within the next 4-to-6 weeks.
That's why I recorded a video that lays out exactly what you can do to protect against the retail trouble ahead and highlights one ticker best poised to do just that...
In the below video, I lay out exactly what you can do to protect against the retail trouble ahead and highlight one ticker best poised to do just that...
I've actually been trading the retail sector for a little while with my Alpha Accelerators, and we are up BIG on Big Lots Inc (BIG) as we speak. (BIG on BIG, get it?)
Don't worry, as these companies start to slow down, more and more are going to be crossing the Alpha Line and falling right into my lap.
If you want to take the most advantage of this sector's woes, joining my Alpha Accelerators service is the best move you can make - check it out here.
And before you go, this is far from a stock under $10 but I have a stock that I mentioned in the video that I'd go long on in the XRT and that's the inflation-busting Walmart Inc. (WMT) - here's the trade:
Buy-to-open: the WMT July 21, 2023 $155 calls
I hope this trade works out for you and I'll be seeing you on the morning show bright and early, have a good night.
The post As Retail Struggles, This Trade Should Fly Off the Shelves appeared first on Penny Hawk.
About the Author
Chris Johnson is a highly regarded equity and options analyst who has spent much of his nearly 30-year market career designing and interpreting complex models to help investment firms transform millions of data points into impressive gains for clients.
At heart Chris is a quant - like the "rocket scientists" of investing - with a specialty in applying advanced mathematics like stochastic calculus, linear algebra, differential equations, and statistics to Wall Street's data-rich environment.
He began building his proprietary models in 1998, analyzing about 2,000 records per day. Today, that database, which Chris designed and coded from scratch, analyzes a staggering 700,000 records per day. It's the secret behind his track record.
Chris holds degrees in finance, statistics, and accounting. He worked as a licensed broker for 11 years before taking on the role of Director of Quantitative Analysis at a big-name equity and options research firm for eight years. He recently served as Director of Research of a Cleveland-based investment firm responsible for hundreds of millions in AUM. He is also the Founder/CIO of ETF Advisory Research Partners since 2007, noted for its groundbreaking work in Behavioral Valuation systems. Their research is widely read by leaders in the RIA business.
Chris is ranked in the top 99.3% of financial bloggers and top 98.6% of overall experts by TipRanks, the track record registry of financial analysts dating back to January 2009.
He is a frequent commentator on financial markets for CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg TV, and CBS Radio and has been featured in Barron's, USA Today, Newsweek, and The Wall Street Journal, and numerous books.
Today, Chris is the editor of Night Trader and Penny Hawk. He also contributes to Money Morning as the Quant Analysis Specialist.
Or to contact Money Morning Customer Service, click here.