Avoid the Noise... Here's How I Actually Read the Market

Going into last week, there wasn't much discussion as to whether or not the Fed would raise interest rates...

The latest quarter-point rate hike was pretty close to 100% expected.

That being said, we didn't get an immediate pop or drop on the announcement, as we often see. Rather, the market popped later in the day, closer to the market close, before selling back off and ending things pretty much breakeven.

But this action is mostly just noise, and that's not going to help you profit...

But this will...

Here's What's Going On in the "Four Corners" of the Market

To get a good read on what's happening in the markets, take a look at what I like to call "the four corners" - stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities. You can do this by tracking each sector.

S&P 500:

Last week was all about two things - the July FOMC meeting and earnings reports from three of tech's most important players, Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Meta (META).

The Fed managed not to disrupt the applecart, and the markets seem to be pricing in a better-than-expected chance that the central bank won't raise rates again this year. Of course, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is still saying it all comes down to the data they're seeing.

As long as there are no surprises in any upcoming economic reports, I remain more bullish than bearish.

The S&P 500, represented here by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), has a strong bullish trend in place.

SPY set an all-time high just under $480 in January 2022. We still haven't reached - or breached - that level, but recent prices are only about 5% lower.

Bonds:

Now when you see strength in one sector or corner... you may see weakness in another. That's certainly the case for bonds right now.

This is a case of intermarket relationships. We can study the relationship of two different entities and whether they trade correlated to each other or inverse to each other.

Typically, when equities are trading higher, it is because investors are putting their money to work in equities at the expense of bonds. It could be folks are pulling money out of bonds to use that money to purchase equities.

Equities/stocks are soaring higher right now, so it stands to reason that bonds, represented by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), are trading lower.

In the chart above, you can see TLT t…

