Be Prepared for the Market's 10 Percent Move with these Two Sector Picks

Dear Reader,

CJ here...

There's a lot of uncertainty in the markets now, but one thing is very certain... we're going to see a 10% move in stocks over the next 70 days.

We're heading into the busiest week of the earnings season with almost 30% of the S&P 500.

By the looks of the market's current sentiment - which has not hit "extreme fear levels yet" - it is becoming clearer that investors are "hoping" that strong seasonality trends of the fourth quarter will save the day.

That normally ends poorly.

At the same time, a 30-year seasonality trend is still poised to spark a 10%+ rally.

The bottom line is that you need to be prepared for both a bull and bear market move that will start over the next two weeks.

I've got you covered with today's video.

I'll walk you through the market's "must win" levels and two ETFs that I'm ready to buy based on the outcome of this technical test.

Click on the video below - and let's dive in...

In the next few days, I'll name the three stocks I'm trading right now - and how I'm positioned in them.

And I'll give you a hint ... one's a bull and one's a bear.

But you'll have to keep an eye for the next video to find out what they are.

Have a great weekend,

Chris Johnson

Quantitative Specialist

