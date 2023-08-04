Beating Robinhood's 4.9% Return Without Being a Gold Member...

If you were asleep under a rock last week, you may not know that the Federal Reserve just increased interest rates by another quarter of a point.

That, in turn, led to Robinhood Gold Members getting a record 4.9% return on their cash in their accounts. Today, I want to show you how we can beat Robinhood's cash returns without being a Gold Member.

This week, I want to go a bit sideways from my normal discussions and talk about the record Fed Hikes, Robinhood's Gold Program, and how you can beat it without being a member. I am also thinking about how to approach this as an option trader, so hang tight as we get into some numbers.

First of all, I need to mention two things... I am not a certified public accountant, or tax accountant, and I offer no tax advice here. Second, all the numbers I am about to show you are from my own research, so double check my math. Finally, the reason I am talking about this subject is because I don't trade 100% of my money in options, I think someone would be crazy to do that. I diversify, and if you do too, then this subject may be of interest to you...

Last week, the Fed raised rates once again, taking borrowing costs to highs not seen since 2001.

Currently the target rate is now set at 5.25%-5.50%. All this, and Jerome Powell is indicating the rate hikes may still not be over, though the market seems to think so. But I believe the talk around the remote water cooler has to do with Robinhood, and their recent move to boost their risk-free rate of return to 4.9%. They claim it's 8x the annual savings account rate, and looking at some banks savings account rates, they are probably right. Doing some quick research, Robinhood offers the most returns of any broker, but what's the catch here?

The catch is you have to be a Gold Member.

Gold Membership at Robinhood costs $5 a month, but offers a lot of perks, including instant deposits, professional research, and even real time data. But the biggest perk is the interest that they pay on the uninvested cash in a Gold account. So, your account is making money on the cash you have sitting in it.

Becoming a Gold member is as easy as a few mouse clicks from your account. But the real question for those that just want the interest payback is this: Is it worth it? Well that depends...

One question we ask as traders all the time is: what's the risk vs. reward and breakeven on a trade? Well the same holds for investments on cash. In this case, how much do you have to have in cash each month to get at least the amount that it costs for membership? Well there's an easy answer for that...

$5 a month x 12 = $60 which is the cost of Rob…

Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report… Claim My Free Report