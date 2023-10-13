Dear Reader,

The market is waiting for the right catalyst to kick off what is normally a very bullish three months of trading.

Unfortunately, this week's CPI and PPI reports put traders back on the defense as inflation appears to be sticky and reinforces the Fed's "higher and longer" scenario.

The data was most felt in the Russell 2000 Index of small cap companies as the index slips into a second week of losses while it retests a critical "must win" technical level. This is one of the more critical developments for the market as it implies that investors are backing further away from one of the most important drivers of the market, risk taking.

With that in mind, Chris Johnson addresses the market's expectations as we head into what is going to be a pivotal two weeks of earnings reports.

Click on the video below to get started...

Have a great weekend,

Tom Gentile

America's Pattern Trader

P.S. Starting on Monday October 16 at 1 p.m. Eastern, I'm hosting my first-ever AI System Open House - and I want you to be there. You'll get five FREE live trading and coaching sessions with me and my team, AT LEAST 3 FREE AI-generated trade recommendations with full instructions, live step-by-step training to place your trades, and so much more. Click here to add my Open House to your calendar now!

The post Breaking Down How the Market's Expectations Are at a Critical Juncture appeared first on Power Profit Trades.

Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report… Claim My Free Report