Buy This Stock to Take Advantage of AI-Powered Growth

Of course, because AI is in the news so much, just about every company is trying to make a claim that they're getting on the bandwagon and it's going to shift their business into a new phase of growth. This is especially true during earnings season.

So, you have to be careful about these claims. Many companies simply won't have the data infrastructure they need in order to take advantage of AI in a game-changing way, at least not for a long time. And for some companies, there won't be a way for them to integrate AI into their business in a way that's going to make much of a difference to their operations overall.

But when you find that perfect combination of smart AI integration and the data to take advantage of it, the growth potential is huge.

Well, the company that's on my radar today checks off all those boxes. They are one of the market leaders, if not the market leader, in customer relationship management software - basically, allowing a company in order to provide better and more responsive service to customers. It lets a company collect all kinds of data to help them understand their customers' preferences and behaviors... information that an AI program are tailor-made to analyze.

It just so happens that this company just implemented the world's first generative AI for CRM, and that's just one of the reasons I think their appreciation potential is about to take off.

Now AI may be the wave of the future, but it requires hardware in order to make it run, in the form of semiconductor chips. And the future of that industry is fraught with tension, thanks to the rivalry between the U.S. and China.

Both countries are in a fierce competition to de-couple their past dependencies on one another and make sure they control the future of AI chip development and manufacturing, and when that happens, it's going to create a high-demand market that will send a handful of stocks skyrocketing. I have a full briefing and investing plan here - now's the time to check it out.

