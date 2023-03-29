Commercial Real Estate is Feeling the Aftershocks of the Financial Crisis

Start the conversation
This market is turning into the most intricate Rube Goldberg machine the world has ever known.
First, it's inflation running wild to get the ball rolling.
Then, JPOW and his band of Fed heads hit the dominos with rate hikes, time and time again.
Next, we see long-term bonds that the banks are holding fall over the edge of the table, causing our financial institutions to start to collapse...
Well, the next stop on our way to the payoff of a true market bottom is the real estate market.
We are starting to hear more and more people tell us about the "systematic risk" of this sector.
The reason for this is that it's an additional arm of the financial sector. Let's be honest, the people at the top of the real estate market are not using cash to get into new projects, they are leveraging their current properties to grow their empires.
This is where the crack in the foundation is the weakest...
You can go out and see the debt-to-equity ratio of some of these companies and see that leveraging the debt in their current holdings is the most valuable tool in their kits.
The only thing is, we are coming out of a period of interest rates that made this tactic seem like an infinite money hack - as the kids would say.
But now, the Fed has thrown a wrench in their plans, and the chickens are coming home to roost.
In the next three years, there is $1.5 TRILLION in CRE loans that will be maturing during a period where interest rates are high.
That means that the people holding those loans are either going to need to pay up or refinance. In either scenario, they will be paying substantially more than they were in recent years.
Everybody from the owners of the empty storefronts in your local mall to the storage facility where you shove everything you can't fit in your attic.
But really, can you afford to get rid of the VHS recording of that Steelers-Ravens game from 1996?
Of course not, and you have a set price to keep that locked away, and the company knows it is getting that money.
Where it starts to get sticky for the company is when its overhead costs go up and revenue stays the same.
Heck, even the revenue for a lot of these companies is getting hit, as they carry the cost of brick-and-mortar stores when people are shopping in person less.
Or corporations that are bearing the cost of empty office buildings as employees are opting to work from home more than ever before.
The only way this gets better for the people holding the debt in these locations is if the Fed starts to cut rates - and in a hurry.
Even interest rates staying the same does nothing for this situation because they will still be refinancing at a high rate. They need a full-blown pivot.
But here's the kicker...
