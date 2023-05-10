D.C.'s Political Theater Will Have Real Consequences for Your Money

Dear Reader,

"Nobody knows how far you can go with a paper currency before it gets out of control, particularly if you are the world's reserve currency."

Those were Warren Buffett's words over the weekend at Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKB) annual shareholder meeting. The debt ceiling problem again brings our fiscal policy into focus as we barrel toward fiscal oblivion.

Like other countries, the U.S. issues debt-those dollar bills in your pocket are essentially debt tools. The amount of debt the government can issue is capped by Congress. Recently, the White House has pondered ways to bypass this limit, like the outlandish proposal of a trillion-dollar coin, but such ideas are usually dismissed. Usually...

The main concern is our capital adequacy - how well we can meet our obligations. If the debt ceiling isn't raised, the U.S. may fail to meet debt obligations, risking default. Defaults have happened before, under different terms, like the gold standard abandonment. However, a modern default's severity could surpass previous instances, damaging trust in our financial system. Let's not forget that foreign entities hold about $7 trillion worth of our debt.

The crux here is the faith in the dollar and the U.S. system. Here's why this is becoming a huge deal...

Stop Playing With Fire

Other currencies have dominated in the past, like the British pound sterling in the early 20th century. Yet today, the debt is $31.6 trillion-120% of GDP. A default could dent the dollar's value, trust in the U.S. debt system, and cause a rise in commodity prices. The equity market impact remains uncertain; liquidity is the linchpin.

As Congress debates, it's unclear which side will prevail or who has the better argument. When will this be resolved? That's the big question. Despite three months of lead time, it's concerning that debt crisis discussions really started in earnest yesterday. In the past, the U.S. has swiftly resolved crises, like the 2008 Lehman Brothers' fiasco and the 2011 debt ceiling crisis. The Biden Administration pledges to address spending cuts post-debt ceiling raise, but past miscommunications breed skepticism.

In response to the standoff, Democrats have proposed the "Break the Gridlock Act" to raise the debt ceiling without debate through an emergency vote, delaying the problem for another year.

Despite their own history of raising the debt ceiling, Republicans are now questioning the process. Looking at our long-term debt, it's clear we're on an unsustainable path unless we can boost our economy, something that might well hinge on intangible "ifs," for instance, if we can corner the global market in artificial intelligence, or if we can rebuild our manufacturing sector.

So, we'll likely raise the debt ceiling again, allowing the Federal Reserve and Treasury Department to issue more debt.

However, this in and of itself raises market concerns. As Treasury Secretary Yellen taps out the Treasury General Account, system liquidity could evaporate anyway. Combined with the Federal Reserve's balance sheet cuts, recession fears will intensify.

By 2032, we're expected to accrue another $18.5 trillion d…