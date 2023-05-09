Digital Discounts: Today's Top Crypto Picks for Buying Low and Selling High    

There are some delicious buying opportunities in the cryptocurrency markets today.

Most people see red days like this and panic, but that's why most people lose money from investing.

Red markets are how I made the bulk of my money. I owe my $20 million worth of luxury vehicles to red markets.

The most successful investors know that when prices are down, the opportunity is up. Their strategy is simple: buy low, sell high.

This is why I'm more relaxed on red days than green...it means I didn't miss my chance. Instead, when everyone else's panic causes prices to plummet, I continue to add quality digital assets whose long-term profitability isn't swayed by short-term market behavior.

That way I make more money when its price rebounds, which it will, considering nothing about the asset itself has changed. Quality digital assets have three things in common: use, utility, and potential for widespread options. Seek out those three traits, and short-term market behavior won't affect your long-term gains.

This is how I've been able to make millions from assets like Cardano (ADA) and SingularityNET (AGIX).

And today, those very coins are trading for massive discounts. Cardano is sitting at $0.36, more than an 80% discount from its all-time high of $3.10.

Meanwhile, AGIX is down to a whopping $0.24, half the price at which my Digital Heavyweights cashed out for 10X a few months ago. If you missed out on the gains the first time, this 50% discount could be your second chance.

I revealed more quality digital assets trading for a discount during this morning's episode of American Institute for Crypto Investors LIVE.

Watch the full episode to hear more...





Stay liquid,

Chief Crypto Strategist, American Institute for Crypto Investors

