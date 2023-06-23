Do This Before Commercial Real Estate's $155 Billion "Debt Bomb" Explodes

That sound you're hearing isn't just me pounding the table about trouble in the commercial real estate space. It's actually the echo of implosions happening around the country as landlords and CRE borrowers default on loans and mortgages, and valuations of suddenly for-sale distressed properties hit the floor.

It's time to run. I've been talking about this for weeks now - if you're not already out of your failing CRE investments, you should be. The keys to more office towers and buildings, retail centers, malls, industrial parks and apartment buildings are being flipped back to the banks and lenders who will then have to sell them at rock-bottom prices.

If there's anyone willing to buy them, that is.

And when that selloff happens, the soon-to-be-flood of troubled, potentially distressed, and distressed CRE properties coming to market will implode not only all commercial real estate, but banks and pensions, and private equity companies, and maybe the economy and market too.

It's a long process. The overhang of distressed properties will only grow over the next few years and by some accounts may not be cleared out until maybe 2040.

That's bad for a lot of people but good for everyone who knows how to play it. I want to make sure you're one of those people.

And to be clear, this "debt bomb" is big. I'll show you how big in just a second, and I'll lay out the two things you can do right now to make sure you're in a position to profit from the fallout.

The Troubled and Distressed CRE Market in a Nutshell

Bloomberg just published another article about mounting mayhem in commercial real estate. In it they point to $1.4 trillion in CRE loans potentially coming due by next year. But they didn't say where that staggering figure came from.

So, I did what I do. I researched where that number could have come from.

It came from the Mortgage Bankers Association, which is frightening, because they would know. It's their members and constituents who made most of those loans and mortgages, or securitized and packaged them, or sold them, or probably all of the above.

An increasing number of those loans and mortgages are labeled "troubled assets." So-called troubled assets climbed 10% to $64 billion in the first quarter of 2023, according to MSCI Real Estate.

More to the point, the report says there's now "nearly $155 billion in potentially troubled assets," of which retail property including malls are the most troubled with $23 billion "distressed," and at least $18 billion of office real estate accounting for the other $43 billion of potentially distressed assets surfacing in the first quarter.

So, what does "distressed" mean? And what's the difference between troubled and potentially distressed?

To be clear, there is no investment definition of "troubled." Different analysts use the term to mean "heading towards being potentially distressed," or it can mean "distressed."

"Potentially distressed" generally means the property is facing delays in reselling or leasing, or…

