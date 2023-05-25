Don't Short The QQQ!! Short This Instead...

As I'm sure all of you know a friend of mine - Kenny Glick - continues to make the claim that we are in a bull market.

He says to avoid shorting the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) because the market is never going to go down...

Me being a notorious bear in today's market, I've been hesitant to agree with him, but after spending a day pondering the idea and sentiment behind his statement - I think I'm ready to say that I agree with him... sort of.

You see all ETFs do not trade equally, and this simple lesson will teach you how to either leverage or avoid a market hot spot.

So, when I was a young kid, they had this announcement on the TV just ahead of the 10:00 news every night that asked parents "It's 10:00, do you know where your kids are?". It was a simple and effective "rule" in the "book of parenting".

There's an equally simple rule from my Book of ETF Investing... Do you know the ETF you're trading?

If you don't, you need to... Especially in this Bifurcated Market

Over my 25+ years of trading, I've had trades that have gone well and some not so much, all based on a single headline.

For a short-term trader, a headline can make the difference between a good or an epic trade. Take NVIDIA today. Their earnings headlined popped the stock more than 30% at its highs of the day. That's an EPIC headline trade.

QQQ popped almost 2% on the news.

For the investors that had no idea NVIDIA was reporting earnings, it's a windfall.

For those shorting the QQQ because it just feels "too lofty" - it's a gut punch. But it gets worse for those bears when you look at the breadth of the QQQ gains.

So, how can you go about avoiding the headline risk, taking yourself away from the hard euphoria-causing drug that is an unwarranted rally you're seeing in QQQ?

Well, your best option is to dig into an ETF that doesn't allow a select few companies to carry its water...

In this case, I'd suggest the iShares Russell 200 ETF (IWM) - full disclosure, I'm short the IWM right now and it's making me some serious cash.

The IWM CJ, really?

YES! It opened the day's trading more than one percent lower.

But, why? Well, a few reasons. First, the IWM does a better job of representing the real market.

The market is struggling with faults over banking failures.

The market is struggling with failures over a slowdown in the consumer, the same consumer that drives 70% of our economy.

And yes, the market that is struggling with the very real likelihood of a recession.

By the way, that last point? Germany officially announced that their economy was officially in a recession this morning, the night after Fitch announced that the U.S. Debt was on credit watch. Of course, none of that matters because A.I.

Why you…