Don't Trade Another Option Until You Read This

Now, over the past few weeks, I've been focusing more on trader education. And that's for a perfectly good reason...

It's the difference between rolling the dice with your money and actually being a successful trader.

I know which one I would rather be. I'm sure you're in the same boat. That's why you're here.

You can't "get rich quick" by just piling your money into a trade you know nothing about and then crossing your fingers that it will pay off. That's too much risk.

But you also don't have to settle for growing your money at a snail's pace.

Options are a great instrument for traders looking to make more money while also lowering risk.

In fact, options helped me turn $5,000 into over $25,000 in just 12 months. That's a 500% overall return - unheard-of in the investing world. Even in its best years, the S&P 500 barely pushes a 30% return.

But you don't want to purchase the first option you see. You have to know what you're looking for. And the most important factors affecting an option's price are the "Greeks."

How Options Greeks Directly Impact Your Profitability

Options are investing instruments that make (or lose) money based on a few specific things - the underlying stock moving, time passing, and implied volatility (IV) fluctuating. The exact dollar impact on an option's value is revealed by indicators called "The Greeks."

There are five option Greeks you'll hear about - Delta, Gamma, Theta, Vega and Rho, but let me keep it simple for you and just focus on one of them today: Delta, which is one of the key driving forces behind option profitability.

As I said, the price of the stock, the amount of time available on an option contract and implied volatility are the most critical considerations when it comes to trading options.

As you get a better understanding of the Greeks I mentioned, your confidence in trading options will grow because you'll have a greater understanding on how the Greeks can impact your profitability.

I'll use the image in illustration 1, below, and break it down for you.

(Illustration 1: Greeks for a Long Call and Long Put Option)

Let's start off today with the option Greek, Delta. To keep it simple, remember just two things:

The Delta's sign (+ or -) can indicate which direction the stock should move in order to benefit your trade, and...

The value of the Delta refers to how much your investment might make or lose if the security moves up or down by one dollar.

So, look at the Delta value for the call option above. The sign is positive, which means the trade benefits when the stock rises in value.

And, if the stock's price rises by $1.00, the investment is expected to gain $53.07 in value as well.

This is super helpful to you in determining how much money you can make as the stock's price moves in your favored direction.

In the example of …

