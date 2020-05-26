Five Reasons Why This Biotech Stock Could Double Your Money in Just Two Years

In our twice-weekly chats, I often suggest investments that are part of large tech sectors.

For instance, the life sciences field defines huge. Just the prescription drug segment alone will be worth $1.2 trillion by 2024, according to data from Statista.

So, you might be wondering why I am focused on a medical area that will be worth just 0.1% of that figure over roughly the same time frame.

It's a fair question. The answer is pretty basic. A high-octane leader focused on specialty drugs can make a killing.

And the one I'm going to reveal to you today defines profit machine. It's on pace to double per-share earnings in as little as a year.

With that in mind, let me show you five reasons why this wealth-building biotech stock should at the very least be on your radar screen….

Untangling Specialty Medicine

Now then, specialty drug makers can earn outsize profits because they address patient groups with unmet needs.

This often means the patient group is very small. But on the other hand, the underlying conditions are often very complex.

So, drug firms receive much higher profit margins as an incentive to undergo the rigors of finding the right drug and guiding it through the rigors of clinical trials before getting federal approval to sell it.

The firm I have in mind for you is tackling cystic fibrosis. It's a genetic disorder that affects about 30,000 Americans.

Many different mutations to a single gene can cause it. But the net result is that the protein that cells use to push out water doesn't work.

Because of that, normally thin fluids like sweat, digestive fluids, or mucus become abnormally thick.

Mucus, for example, is normally thin enough to clean the lungs by capturing foreign particles and moving with them up the windpipe. But for people with cystic fibrosis, the mucus is so thick it pools in the lungs. That traps contaminants in the lungs, leading to constant infections and lung damage.

Similar problems happen in the pancreas, liver, kidneys, and other organs. People with cystic fibrosis on average live only 42 to 50 years – way below the U.S. average of 78.9 years.

That's where this biotech comes in…