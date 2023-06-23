Here Are the 16 Names on My AI Power Stock List...

Yesterday, I posted a video sharing my AI Power Stock List with you.

This is a list of the best stocks in the AI space - the stocks you'll actually want to invest in. In fact, the names on this list are largely responsible for the market's move higher last quarter. The top five are hitting new highs for the year as we speak.

Today, I'm going to break the video down for you.

I know it might seem a bit repetitive, but I believe this topic is extremely important...

Because once this becomes mainstream, the biggest gains will have already been made...

That's why you're gonna want to get in early.

Investing in AI - Building My AI Power Stock List

Building my stock list starts out quite simple. In fact, I'm going to ask ChatGPT to build it for me.

It responded to me with 19 companies involved with AI in one way or another.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

IBM (IBM)

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY)

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM)

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Sony Corporation (SNE)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

Now, I want to take what ChatGPT has given me, but I also want to dig a bit deeper. I'm going to add these to a list to keep track of, but I need more...

I need to know about market cap, so let's look into this site, www.companiesmarketcap.com.

When you go to this page, it will give you a list of all companies by market cap, but we just want the AI companies, so we're going to click "Ranking by categories" at the top, and then click on AI. The result is 30 companies. This list includes some of the companies ChatGPT gave me, along with about 20-something more.

From here, let's start narrowing our list down to just the best stocks we can trade. I'll start by finding out which of these stocks are optionable - in other words, which stocks we can trade options on.

From the ChatGPT list, I got 12 optionable stocks out of 19. And from Companies by Market Cap list, I got 23 optionable stocks out of 30.

That's a total of 35 optionable stocks...

Below is an updated list of these optionable AI stocks in alphabetical order (by ticker)...

AAPL Apple

AI C3.ai Inc

AMZN Amazon.com

AUR Aurora

BABA Alibaba

BBAI Bigbear Ai Inc

BIDU Baidu

BY Byline Bancorp Inc

CRM Salesforce.com

CRNC Cerence Inc

CTSH Cognizant Tech Solution

DT Dynatrace Inc

EMBK Embark Technology Inc

EXAI Exscientia

GOOGL Alphabet Inc.

IBM International Business Machine

INOD Innodata

INTC Intel

LTRN Lantern Pharma

MBLY Mobileye

MSFT Microsoft

NVDA Nvidia

ON On Semiconductor

PATH Nupathe

PLTR Palantir

PRO Pros Holdings

QCOM Qualcomm

S Sentinelone

SONY Sony Corp

SPLK Splunk Inc

STEM Stem Inc

TS…

