D R Barton Jr

Here's a Free Trade Recommendation to Profit from a "Reality Gap"

This expert insight from originally ran in 10 Minute Millionaire

Welcome to a special holiday edition of the weekend update!

As we gear up for the big week ahead, I want to bring a market anomaly to your attention that could result in huge profits for you.

I call these anomalies "reality gaps." They occur whenever there is a wide discrepancy between perception and reality.

Reality gaps can occur in the market for a variety of reasons, including earnings reports that punish or reward a stock more than they should, media hype or headline risk that creates undue volatility in a stock, and a number of other factors.

I've recently spotted a reality gap in one of the FAANG stocks that is well poised to correct itself. And when it does, it could mean big profits for anyone that gets in now.

To learn more, click below to watch the video…

About the Author

Nationally recognized technical trader. Background in engineering, system designs, and risk reduction. 26 years in the markets.

