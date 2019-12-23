How Proofpoint Could Double Your Investment and Then Double It Again

A couple weeks ago, I showed you a market-crushing leader that defines high-tech wealth.

The fact is that Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a great way to play the field of anti-phishing cyber security, a major growth field.

But don't take my word for it. None other than the FBI says these kinds of intrusions cost the American public $12.5 billion in financial damages in the 55 months ended May 2018.

And during that period, early Proofpoint's stock totally cleaned up. From Nov. 12, 2012, when it closed at $10.22 through its most recent closing high of $130.14 on Oct. 15, 2019, PFPT made 1,173.4%.

Along the way, the stock beat the benchmark S&P 500 by a stunning 902.5%.

Even better, just $25,000 invested in Proofpoint would have turned into $313,350 in only seven years.

But don't worry. I still see plenty of upside ahead. In as little as three years, that original $25,000 will be worth a conservatively estimated $1.27 million.

Let me show you why it's still not too late to get in on all the action…