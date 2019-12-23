LoginMy Member Benefitsarchivesresearchyour teamabout usFAQLog out
How Proofpoint Could Double Your Investment and Then Double It Again

This expert insight from originally ran in Strategic Tech Investor

Michael A. Robinson

A couple weeks ago, I showed you a market-crushing leader that defines high-tech wealth.

The fact is that Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a great way to play the field of anti-phishing cyber security, a major growth field.

But don't take my word for it. None other than the FBI says these kinds of intrusions cost the American public $12.5 billion in financial damages in the 55 months ended May 2018.

And during that period, early Proofpoint's stock totally cleaned up. From Nov. 12, 2012, when it closed at $10.22 through its most recent closing high of $130.14 on Oct. 15, 2019, PFPT made 1,173.4%.

Along the way, the stock beat the benchmark S&P 500 by a stunning 902.5%.

Even better, just $25,000 invested in Proofpoint would have turned into $313,350 in only seven years.

But don't worry. I still see plenty of upside ahead. In as little as three years, that original $25,000 will be worth a conservatively estimated $1.27 million.

Let me show you why it's still not too late to get in on all the action…

Michael A. RobinsonMichael A. Robinson

Michael A. Robinson is one of the top financial analysts working today. He's a Pulitzer Prize-nominated writer and reporter, lauded by the Columbia Journalism Review for his aggressive style. His 30-year track record as a leading tech analyst has garnered him rave reviews, too. Today he is the editor of the monthly tech investing newsletter Nova-X Report as well as Radical Technology Profits, where he covers truly radical technologies – ones that have the power to sweep across the globe and change the very fabric of our lives – and profit opportunities they give rise to. He also explores "what's next" in the tech investing world at Strategic Tech Investor.

