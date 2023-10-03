How to Have Airbnb's 20 Percent Drop Pay for Your Next Spring's Vacation

Dear Reader,

First, let me start by urging you to read all of today's piece, it includes a bonus trade to position your portfolio for what my analysis sees as a hard six months for Airbnb stock.

Now, let's dive right in...

The blockbuster movie about the ultimate crash of the housing market - The Big Crash - was one of the best portrayals of the 2007-2009 housing crisis. On that I think we can all agree.

What most people don't think of is the period that led up to the crash.

Not the weeks that led to the tipping point.

You know, where Mark Baum and his crew were kicking in the doors of the rating agencies to figure out why the market wasn't crashing.

I'm talking about the years of overindulgence that led up to the crash.

We've seen that exact situation build over the last three years.

Back in 2005 I was on a family trip to the lake in Michigan.

One day while we were out running around the lake in our boat I wondered "how can I get one of these cool little cabins on the lake?"

My family would love it and it was only 7 hours from our house in Cincinnati, the perfect long weekend spot!

I called a local realtor and asked.

The reply was short and to the point.

"You can't... they're all owned by the same families."

I was told that there were about 20 families on the lake that had bought almost all the 100-plus houses to form "compounds".

Now, these weren't the Rockefeller families, or the Fords. They were the Smith's and the Johnson's that worked on the lines at the Ford plant.

The realtor went on to explain that the lake had been bought by the hourly workers at the auto plants. Average wages with gorgeous "compounds".

But that was going to change, soon.

A few years later interest rates moved higher and the variable rate mortgages popped.

Suddenly more than 75% of the lake was up for sale for 50% of the prior year's value.

It's about to happen again.

Earlier this year I put AirBNB (ABNB) on my bearish list.

My outlook was based on the same story, with a twist.

You see, over the last four years or so we've seen a similar movement, but people haven't been building compounds for their families. Instead, they've been playing Monopoly.

It started with everyday folks buying a small vacation spot and renting it out on AirBNB or VRBO.

Then it grew, two turned to three properties. Three to six. Eight to sixteen properties. And before you knew it your neighbor quit their job as an attorney at Proctor & Gamble to become a full-time property manager.

Now they've got a garage full of paper products, cleaning supplies and replacement furniture.

By the way, that's a true story that happened with my neighbor. And I'm a little worried.

I'm worried because the Michigan Lakehouse situation is getting r…

