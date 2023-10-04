Start the conversation
One of the places where investors like to go looking for opportunities when markets are sideways (like they are now) is sectors that are extremely oversold. The logic is that oversold stocks, especially in business sectors that are evergreen, are ripe for a bounce as the stock price rebounds.
So I'm not surprised that utility companies are getting a lot of attention right now, because they've been getting beaten up for a while, especially over the last handful of weeks, and the sector as a whole is deeply in oversold territory.
But before you start vacuuming up a bunch of utility companies that look cheap right now, it's worth considering why they became oversold in the first place and what the real chances are that a bounce is forthcoming anytime soon. Utilities tend to pay middling dividends, and because interest rates have remained high, investors have sold them off in favor of the higher yields available in CDs, money market accounts, and other cash products that are benefitting from the high rate environment right now.
Regarding the probability of a bounce, it's highly variable depending on what's going on with that individual firm. For example, if a company is paying its dividend by borrowing - as in, they have no net income available to common shareholders - that's not going to endear that company to investors even in oversold conditions.
Bottom line is, just being oversold is not a "one size fits all" buy signal. Just because a stock looks cheap right now, doesn't mean it doesn't have further to fall. You have to do some digging to find the proverbial diamonds in the rough and avoid the traps.
Or, in your case, have me do it for you, like I have in this week's video:
Make sure you keep an eye out for my next update - I've been working with my research team on something really exciting, and I can't wait to share it with you.
The post How to Play the Oversold Utilities Sector for Profit and Avoid the Losers appeared first on Total Wealth.
Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter
Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report…
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.