How to Steer Clear of Hype and Find Real A.I. Profit Plays

Every investor knows A.I. (artificial intelligence) is hot. It's the buzzword of 2023. It's what launched stock market indexes higher this year. It's what almost every listed company's management now says they're using.

And it's what companies are touting loudest when they announce their IPOs, initial public offerings. Of course, Arm Holdings Plc (ARM) touted A.I. leading up to its September 14, 2023 IPO; they're a semiconductor chip-maker.

Their loudly trumpeted focus on GPU chips, the not-so-secret sauce powering artificial intelligence applications, saw their IPO, initially priced at $51, open at $56.10, trade up to $66.28, and close on its first day at $63.59.

Instacart (CART), formally known as Maplebear Inc, also touted A.I. leading up to its September 19, 2023, IPO. And their first day as a public company was almost as explosive as ARM's.

But it didn't last.

Maybe that's because CART's A.I. infused hype was more about getting investors to buy into the IPO than it has to do with actually powering Instacart's revenues or profits.

And therein lies a warning for investors. What's real and what's not real about A.I., who's using it to hype up their stock price, and who's actually using it to make money are often different things.

That's why investors need a roadmap when it comes to companies touting A.I.

In May 2023, when rumors that Instacart was planning an IPO started making the rounds, the company launched its A.I.-powered charm offensive. Leading up to the IPO, Instacart announced several major updates to its Storefront platform, all A.I. driven.

CART's platform powers storefronts for more than 550 retail brands, including Costco in the US and Canada. The updates, according to VentureBeat, included conversational search powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT as well as proprietary AI models."

They also announced AI upgrades to their smart carts, called Caper Carts, the checkout technology they acquired in 2021 when they bought startup Caper AI for $350 million.

It's not that there's anything wrong with touting A.I. when a company actually uses it; what's wrong is advertising A.I. use or contemplated use to hype up a company's stock price.

CART priced its IPO at $30 a share. The buzz around the IPO included how their new A.I. upgrades were powering sales and profits, which in fact they were. So it's no surprise the stock opened its first day of trading at $42, 40% above its IPO price. It got up to $42.95 that day but closed at $33.70. Still a decent 12.3% above their initial price.

Then the A.I. hype, pushed by the IPO's underwriters, faded as reality took hold. CART's stock has fallen every day since its debut. The stock's now trading below the IPO price at $25 and some change.

I was asked by Fox Business News hosts if I wanted to talk about CART and its AI prospects driving its profitability when they came to market. I told them I thought the hype was more about inflating the IPO and the stock than the company's…

Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report… Claim My Free Report