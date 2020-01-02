How You Can Bridge the Gap to Achieving Your Financial Resolutions in 2020

Happy New Year's to you!

'Tis the season to examine what we really want to achieve in the new year and set our resolutions towards it.

But it's one thing to have a goal, and quite another to accomplish it.

And that's exactly where I want to try to help you.

Today, I want to discuss the "reality gap" between what we would like to have happen and what actually happens. Those two things often wind up being very different for many people. According to research on the topic, only about 8% of all New Year's resolutions are actually achieved.

In my experience, successfully reaching a goal starts with figuring out the why and the how of your goals (which I'll be going over in greater detail in the video below).

Finally, I'll also provide you with an update on what's been going on in the market recently. With new all-time highs being achieved, there's been a lot of talk about the market experiencing a pullback.

While that's always a concern, there's really only one thing you need to watch right now, and I'll show you exactly what that is in today's video. Until then, there's nothing else to do but to continue to buy strong stocks with strong amounts of money flowing into them.

