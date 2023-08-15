I Don't Care About CPI or PPI... Here's How I Track the Market Instead

The bulls have been in charge for a number of months this year, which has the Dow up 6.5% on the year. The NASDAQ is up 31.7%, and the S&P 500 is up 16.9% year to date.

While the securities markets have stalled some since their recent July highs, last week's economic reports may have signaled things could soon turn higher once again.

On Thursday, we got a look at the latest initial jobless claims numbers and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, and on Friday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) report came out.

Now, as I've said before, I don't really care about CPI and PPI. I know a lot of investors think they're very important and everyone leans forward in their seats when they're announced, but...

...to my mind, there are much better market indicators out there.

Regardless, the Fed has made it clear that they're basing their rate hike decisions on these economic reports, so these inflation gauges seem to matter even more to people than they usually do.

Last month, there was little discussion as to whether the Fed would raise interest rates; that quarter-point rate hike was pretty close to 100% expected.

Following the latest numbers - an increase in initial jobless claims and lower-than-expected annual increase in inflation - a growing number of analysts believe the case for a September Fed pause is building.

Some analysts say that could be bullish for stocks. Some say it could be bearish. I say there are better ways to evaluate the market... which is why I look at the "Four Corners."

Here's What's Going On in the "Four Corners" of the Market

My favorite tool to track (and even predict) the markets is what I like to call the "Four Corners" - stocks, bonds, currencies, and commodities. This gives you a nice overview of what's coming, and how to prepare for it.

And here's what they're saying...

S&P 500:

Below you'll find the year-to-date chart for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

On it, you can see an ascending support line (green dotted line). Based on that line I've drawn in, we can see SPY is still just treading water above the longer-term support... but it hasn't actually broken below the line.

The horizontal green line just under $445 is the likely next support level for SPY.

If that happens, it will mark yet another instance of old technical resistance becoming new support - a very frequent occurrence in technical analysis.

If SPY reaches this level and then bounces higher, it will indicate the new bull market in equities is still intact. Based on what I'm seeing in the other four corners of the market, I believe that is very likely.

