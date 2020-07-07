Independence Day Just Unearthed One of the Year's Most Profitable Patterns

The Fourth of July may be over – but the profit potential that the holiday brings is just getting started.

See, today I want to tell you about one of the most lucrative patterns the market has to offer…

The holiday pattern.

I follow 10 holidays throughout the year that close the market for trading. And I've found that buying a stock or exchange-traded fund (ETF) before a holiday and selling it after is a proven strategy when it comes to playing this pattern.

And Independence Day brings one of the most accurate patterns of the year.

But in order to discover the best time to buy and sell, we need to look at backtested results.

Now that the market has reopened, here's exactly how to harness the Fourth of July's profit potential…

