Invisible S&P 500 ETF Pattern Almost Complete

I hope everyone had an enjoyable and safe Independence Day celebration - and by safe, I mean I hope you kept all your digits intact.

The markets were closed on July 4 and only open a half day on July 3, which means we had a short trading week. And that's all there is to say about that... right?

Not so fast.

You see, there's a strange market pattern we see after Independence Day...

And there's still about a week left to play it.

Decade-Long Pattern Predicts SPY Gain This Week

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is a monumental ETF. In fact, it's the largest and oldest ETF in the world, with approximately 80 million shares traded every day.

That's so much action, it would be pretty much impossible to manipulate shares into doing one specific thing the same week, year after year after year...

And yet, that's exactly what happens.

Every year for the past decade, SPY has traded higher eight days after the July 4 holiday. That's through bull markets, bear markets, sideways markets, even Covid. And yet, the pattern has stayed the same.

You see, like many stocks and ETFs, SPY is subjected to invisible patterns that occur at the same time every year. And if you know what to look for, you can make some money trading them.

We're actually in the middle of one right now - the post-Independence Day climb.

Here's a look at how SPY has traded in the days following July 4 for the past decade...

As you can see, SPY has consistently traded higher a number of days following the July 4 holiday. And this decade-long pattern indicates that we can reasonably expect SPY to trade higher over the next week.

Based on this information, I expect the bullishness in the market prior to the holiday and that has happened for months now to continue a little bit longer.

And this isn't the only pattern we can profit from year in and year out.

There's actually another invisible pattern that shows up in the best 325 stocks in the world. And this one is incredibly reliable... occurring 90% of the time.

I created an investment tool that helps spot this pattern, which means I have all the info I need to spot stock moves up to a year before they happen.

This breakthrough tool tells me exactly when the pattern is set to begin, when it will end, and how much the stock will rise on average.

In short, it's everything you need to know BEFORE you buy a single share of stock.

Using this tool, I'm able to build trades like 133% in a month on Amazon, 105% in nine days on Northrop Grumman, and 163% in a week on Northern Trust Corp...

I've prepared a special briefing to tell you everything you need to know about this new tech, the 90% historically reliable pattern, and how I trade it to target triple-digit gains in around 30 days or le…

