Is Jerome Powell a Catalyst... or Just More Noise?

The market has continued its August selloff...

And depending on where you turn, analysts are either predicting a slide in U.S. stocks... or a fresh market rally that could start as soon as this week (possibly incited by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole later this week).

But is that really enough to predict the market's direction? Or is that just more noise?

Noise can get so loud, it starts to distract even experienced investors.

That won't help you profit... but this will...

Here's What's Going On in the "Four Corners" of the Market

Stocks, bonds, futures, and currencies - they all forecast where the market is and where it's going. That forecast becomes even clearer when you see them all together. And, if you're able to take a broad look at all of that, you can unlock the opportunities the stock market is offering each week.

That's why I'm always checking in on these asset groups - what I like to call the "Four Corners". They're my favorite tool to track (and even predict) the markets. Altogether, they give you a nice overview of what's coming, and how to prepare for it.

And here's what they're saying...

S&P 500:

This week, I want to start out with something a little different. Normally, we start the "four corners" with a look at the S&P 500, but today, I've pulled some year-to-date charts for the other major indexes and drawn Fibonacci lines on all of them.

Anything you trade (whether it's stocks, bonds, commodities, futures, or currencies) tends to pull back to these percentage retracement levels before resuming the overall trend either up or down, which is exactly why technical analysts love the Fibonacci sequence. It's easy to spot - and trade - trend reversals right down to the decimal.

This is not a market call stating the markets will retrace to one of the Fibonacci retracement levels shown, but simply where those Fib levels live. As technical analysts, it's important to keep these things in mind - especially in an environment with catalysts for a bounce.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and the other two major indices fell for a second straight day. The primary catalyst being written as the cause for this is intimation the Fed is not done raising interest rates, as inflation concerns are still there.

A pullback, even one to just to the 38.2 Fib level might be looked at as manageable as investor and options traders find securities at a decent sale price and start redeploying their investment and trading capital again at that level - if not sooner. This could be a nice catalyst for a technical bounce off of this level.

Bonds:

For the first six months of the year, you could make a case that iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was stuck in a trading range between support at $99 and resistance at $109.

In May, TLT started trading in a narrower price range where $104 acted as resi…

