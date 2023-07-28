Is the Trend Actually Your Friend? This Tool Will Tell You

Over the past few weeks, we've been looking closely at AI stocks...

This group has been in a strong uptrend since the beginning of the year, when seemingly every company under the sun was boasting its AI bonafides.

The enthusiasm for companies that can benefit in any way from the AI "boom" has continued through the second quarter, with big rallies in semiconductor manufacturers. And then there's Palantir (PLTR) - one of the companies on my AI Power Stock List I revealed last month - which is up more than 80% this quarter alone.

Clearly, this group is still in a strong uptrend...

But we all know these kinds of gains can't go on forever.

Fortunately, this easy-to-use tool can give us a warning before the tides turn.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI): Your Ultimate "Strength of Trend" Gauge

The Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is a versatile technical indicator created by Donald Lambert in 1980. Initially designed for commodity trading, it has since become popular across various financial markets, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies.

CCI measures the deviation of an asset's price from its statistical average over a specified period, helping traders identify overbought and oversold conditions and potential trend reversals.

Like the stochastics oscillator I covered last week, CCI oscillates around a centerline (often set at zero). But unlike stochastics, CCI is an unbound indicator, which means it can go higher or lower indefinitely.

It has a number of uses, including...

Identifying overbought and oversold conditions:

CCI above +100: Overbought territory suggests a potential price correction or trend reversal.

CCI below -100: Oversold territory implies a possible price recovery or trend reversal.

And signaling shifts to bullish or bearish momentum...

CCI crossing above zero: Signals a shift from bearish to bullish momentum.

CCI crossing below zero: Signals a transition from bullish to bearish momentum.

But what I want to focus on today is CCI's ability to signal the strength of a trend. And that is all about spotting divergence.

Divergence: Occurs when CCI and price movements move in opposite directions, signaling a potential trend reversal.

Convergence: Takes place when CCI and price movements move in the same direction, reinforcing the current trend.

Divergence is your compass, guiding you toward potential gold mines. Keep a close eye on CCI and price movements; when they diverge, it's a sign that the current trend may be losing steam. We want to look out for bullish divergence in oversold conditions and bearish divergence in overbought conditions to anticipate trend reversals.

Let me show you some real-life examples of both overbought and oversold conditions.

In this first chart, you'll see that the stock price increased, but CCI decreased - it put in a lower high - showing divergence with price. This condition indicated a weakening uptrend, which set us up for a great bearish trade opportunity.

In the next chart, the stock price moved lower, but CCI did not move to lower levels. Instead, it came in slightly higher, showing divergence with price. This conditio…

Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report… Claim My Free Report