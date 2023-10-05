Dear Reader,

CJ here...

It's said that "nothing in life is certain except for death and taxes."

I'm starting to think that something about yield curve inversions may need to be added.

We've heard for more than a year that the yield curve inversion is nothing to worry about and that "this time is different." But last night I stayed up late looking into the history of the yield curve as an indicator.

And frankly, it's got me a little worried.

Now let's face it, most economic data does a bad job of calling tops or bottoms in the market. Using them is like watching the calendar when you should be looking at your watch.

But they're also like the tortoise from that famous race, eventually they're right.

Let's take a few minutes to go through my take on the yield curve versus seasonality and what you should be watching over the next three weeks to position your portfolio like a pro.

As always, I wish you the best trading success,

Chris Johnson

Quantitative Specialist

The post It's Time to Pay Attention to the Yield Curve Again appeared first on Power Profit Trades.

Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report… Claim My Free Report