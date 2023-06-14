Juice 10X Income From Stocks You Already Own

Last week, I revealed how dividend yields can be extremely misleading.

I also gave you my three rules for cutting through the reporting BS and pinpointing the best dividend stocks that you actually want in your portfolio.

In that video, we uncovered a great dividend strategy using iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) that had the potential to pay a 20% yield - more than 13 times the dividend payout you get from holding the S&P 500 and nearly double EWZ's impressive 11% dividend yield.

Of course, that setup sparked a lot of comments from viewers... including one I got over and over again...

How can I find more trades just like this??

Juice Your Income With the Stocks You Already Own

The key to bagging the outsized income in last week's video was attaching a covered call trade that would generate additional payouts.

Sign up for SMS so you never miss special events, exclusive offers, and weekly bonus trades.

Selling covered calls is one of the easiest option strategies available. There are really only two key things you need to know before you get started:

You're simply adding options on to stock you already own (or stock that you want to buy) to create income. For every covered call contract you sell, you'll get paid the price of the option's premium. You need to have 100 shares of the stock (or more). All options contracts deal with 100-share increments. So if you want to sell one covered call contract, you'll need to own 100 shares. For two contracts, you'll need 200 shares. And so on.

Let me show you how it works using one of my favorite stocks for options, Apple (AAPL).

Apple's price is currently hovering around $180. Right now, it would cost about $18,000 to buy 100 shares of AAPL.

If you wanted to just hold AAPL, your shares would pay you about $96 a year in dividends, or a yield of about 0.5%.

But we could also add a covered call trade to our strategy to squeeze even more income from our AAPL position. For example, the September 15, 2023 $180 AAPL Calls are selling for about $10 right now, which means every covered call contract we sold would bring in an additional $1,000 of income.

That's more than 10 TIMES the income you get from just waiting around to collect dividends... and in a quarter of the time!

Now, there are some steps you can take to collect even more premium from your covered calls. I've gone into all of those details in the video below, as well as the four specific numbers you need to look at to find the best-paying options for stocks.

To learn more about my income strategy, give Gabe and his VIP team a call at 855-509-6600. They'll be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Until next time,

Tom Gentile

America's #1 Pattern Trader

The post Juice 10X Income From Stocks You Already Own appeared first on Power Profit Trades.