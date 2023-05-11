Dear Reader,

Buy the dip. Keep buying the dip. Never stop buying the dip. Yesterday was another reminder that traders must take a chance when the S&P 500 falls into the third standard deviation on a one-day chart. I lost 15% in about three minutes. And then, the damn thing turned right around. The $411 call from yesterday went from $0.50 to $1.85.

Sign up for SMS so you never miss special events, exclusive offers, and weekly bonus trades.

Stanley Druckenmiller is correct. There is no trend. The algos are firmly in control. And it leads to these afternoons where the market is down 1% - only to turn around and recapture all its losses within a few hours. It's madness to be honest... Madness, I tell you. But it's also an incredible opportunity to trade and make money timing intraday reversions. (Click here to learn how to trade these huge intraday moves)

Druckenmiller made those observations back in 2018. Today, however, he's focused on the recession and predicts that the U.S. economy could see a hard landing soon. He's bearish on the economy, predicting a recession. And if the U.S. is facing a recession, it's hard to suggest that this market has bottomed out at 22x earnings when insider buying remains VERY light.

Finally, PacWest (PACW) is down 22% this morning after the bank acknowledged a 9.5% drop in deposits last week. I've seen no insider buying on this stock since $15 in March. It's under $5.

See you out there,

Garrett

The post Just Buy the Dang Dig Already appeared first on Midday Momentum.