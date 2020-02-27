Marijuana Stocks Get a New Catalyst from the NFL's Proposed Policy

Josh Gordon was one of the most promising talents in the National Football League (NFL).

Size? He has it at 6 feet, 3 inches and 235 pounds.

Speed? His nickname is "Flash."

Production? He led the league in receiving yards in 2013 with 1,646.

He's a freak athlete – one of those rare combinations of speed and strength that is almost impossible to defend. But his career has been derailed after repeatedly violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Ultimately, he's responsible for his decisions, but the NFL has needed an updated policy on cannabis use for players for some time.

Well, it looks like league executives finally see the writing on the wall. The prohibition approach they tried with Gordon and other players will be a thing of the past with a new policy that could change everything.

It's going to affect the cannabis industry in a big way, and I'm going to show you why today…

Potential Changes to the NFL's Policy

Under the new potential policy, players would not be suspended just for testing positive for cannabis.

The policy would reduce the number of players who could be tested. It would also shorten the time frame of when the tests could be administered.

Instead of the current time frame of four months, it could be reduced to just two weeks, which would be at the start of training camp.

I'm happy the players will have more options than just opioids for dealing with pain. As an aging gym rat, I know what it's like to wake up feeling like you got hit by a Mack truck after a tough workout.

I can only imagine the aches and pains NFL players deal with after each game.

But the bigger story here is actually about branding – and more specifically, influencers.

Cannabis Brands & Influencers