Masked Trader Makes This Common Earnings Mistake and Loses It All

Today, I want to take you back a few years to 2017... and a live stream video involving a strange man in a wolf mask began circulating through Wall Street.

I remember watching the video with my son. Now I know this sounds weird, and it's not something I'd normally pay attention to... but the magnitude of what this guy did is something that happens to traders every single day. It's happened to a couple of my students (on a much smaller scale), and it's probably happening to someone even as I write this.

And with Q2 earnings kicking off this week, it's something we really need to talk about right now...

Before it happens to you.

How to Implode Your Entire Portfolio With One Bad Trade

This live stream can be hard to watch. In it, we see a trader wearing a blazer and a wolf mask lose everything he has (including his lunch at one point) on one stupid trade.

Now, I want to give you some background on this trader that calls himself "YOLO Wolf." First off - and this goes without saying - he is not a good trader. In fact, he found himself in this position because he had wiped out an entire $2.5 million inheritance over the course of just months by putting on one bad trade after another.

Then, rather than take any time to learn how to trade or invest it with a professional, he came up with a plan to make back all that money he had basically flushed down the toilet...

A plan to put his remaining $250,000 in one super high-risk trade.

A trade he was convinced could not lose.

The plan was to put all $250,000 into very bearish Apple (AAPL) put options right before the company announced its Q1 earnings results. "There's no way Apple can go up after earnings," he told his live stream audience.

Of course, AAPL went up, completely erasing the rest of his wealth in a single day.

And if you're reading this and thinking, "surely this is not a widespread problem," you'd better think again. Many traders make these kinds of bad decisions, especially during earnings season. They just don't stream it live for everyone to see.

In fact, it's one of the biggest mistakes a trader can make during earnings season.

But it all could have been prevented if Mr. YOLO Wolf had known about the mistake that 99% of traders make during earnings season, and how he can avoid it.

...or that there are a number of stocks that have earnings patterns with 100% historical reliability over the prior year.

Really, folks, this trading train wreck never should have happened. As long as you know how to trade earnings the right way, you don't need to worry about this kind of catastrophe happening to you.

Unfortunately, most investors trade earnings completely wrong.

