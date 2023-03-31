Momentum Turns Positive... CHPT Trade Rips Higher

Dear Reader,

Yesterday, we recommended the Robinhood (HOOD) April 6, 2023, $9.50 call for under $0.20. At noon, it was trading at $0.37.

That's an 85% gain. And that's what happens when momentum turns positive.

This morning, inflation data came in softer than expected. That's the narrative. That's what CNBC is telling us drove this rally.

But we spotted a market reversal over the last week. Our S&P 500 momentum reading turned positive on Thursday. Our Russell reading turned positive this morning.

And now... the next "Hated" rally has started...

Here's what comes next.

Keeping It Short

But inflation is still high... Who cares.

But the recession is coming... Who cares.

But there's a political witch hunt... I don't care.

But layoffs are picking up... That doesn't matter.

What matters? Momentum.

What do we follow? Momentum.

Whether it's short covering or actual pivot preparation, I don't care.

Our readings went positive on the Russell today... and we bought into the rally. We held our nose, we dismissed our biases, and we bought. And these next three days are critical.

There is immense upside. Everything I've explained around short squeezes is happening.

If you bought CHPT yesterday, sell half. Hold the rest.

CHPT could easily hit $12.00 next week if short covering accelerates.

Enjoy the win. There are more to come.

Today's Momentum Reading

WORLD'S BIGGEST INDICATORS

Broad Market: Yellow

S&P 500: Green

Recap: The World's Biggest Indicator (Momentum) is Yellow...

We're positive on the S&P 500, but the market has seen a bit of profit taking today. I'm looking for a broader rebound in the final hours today.

Flashpoints I'm Watching

Indictment: I do not have any commentary for you about the indictment of Donald Trump. I will just provide this observation: Do not consume yourself with this story today. Yes, there will be a lot of stories and opinions about this event. But I implore you to focus on the markets. If momentum turns positive on the Russell and a short squeeze hits today, it will be an incredibly lucrative day. Spend the weekend reading about politics if you want. Focus on the markets today. Friday's are great trading days. It can wait. You'll be hearing about it all the way through 2024, I promise.

Credit Crunch: Richard Branson's Virgin Orbital is no more. The company failed to secure emergency funding. Now, it's just sending all of its employees home. This is a pretty significant, high-profile development on the state of venture capital. Branson - who has plenty of money - didn't even see the need to save it with his own capital. There will be plenty more failures like this in the future, and - to be candid - we need more of them. This is not a company that the world needs.

Long Shot Trade

Buy to Open the EQT Corporation (EQT) April 6, 2023, $33.50 call for under $0.35.

What You Misse…