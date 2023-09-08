Old-School Method Checks Mainstream Media at the Door

I can hardly watch market shows these days. It's all just an endless stream of opinions, and what I'm really looking for is cold, hard news.

In fact, the only financial channel I actually like is Bloomberg because they just shove all the news over on the right-hand side. Then I take a big piece of cardboard and tape it to the left side of the TV.

Bam - I just checked mainstream media's opinions at the door. No more talking heads. Just data.

I love to look at market data because it's completely devoid of emotion. It doesn't say "I think..." or "I hope..."

It just says, "This is what it is."

And over the past decade, the market data says that September is a pullback month.

In today's episode of Power Profit Strategies, Chris Johnson and I are highlighting the historical patterns that make September the most difficult month for traders.

I want you to see the same market data we're looking at so you can be totally prepared for what's coming.

I'll also tell you the five most bearish stocks on my list...

...and break down whether now is a better time to trade stocks vs. options.

Just click play on the video below to check it out!





To your continued success,



Tom Gentile

