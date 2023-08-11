Start the conversation
Do you know the best-performing asset in the market so far this year?
It's not equities, so if you're only invested in stocks, you're missing out.
I know many folks out there would have bet that QQQ (which tracks the Nasdaq 100) was the top performer - and it's not a bad guess! QQQ is up about 40% year to date. That's double the S&P 500, which is up about only 17% since the start of the year.
Gold is lagging even further behind, climbing only 5% so far this year.
So, what's the No. 1 asset year to date?
Bitcoin, up 75% in 2023.
Now, what's interesting about Bitcoin is that, even though it's the top performer so far this year, it's been pretty flat since July. For the past few months, it's just gone nowhere; it's caught in a trading range.
But there are a handful of technical indicators all pointing toward a big potential up move for Bitcoin.
In today's episode of Power Profit Strategies, Chris Johnson and I are digging into all the details.
We'll tell you exactly what we're expecting for Bitcoin in the back half of the year (and why a move to $35,000 isn't as crazy as it sounds)...
...and do a side-by-side comparison with stocks, gold, the U.S. dollar, and more!
Plus, I'll tell you the story of how I got into Bitcoin 10 years ago with a little bit of what I like to call "smart" luck.
Just click play on the video below to check it out!
To your continued success,
Tom Gentile
America's #1 Pattern Trader
The post Only Own Stocks? You're Missing 2023's Best-Performing Asset appeared first on Power Profit Trades.
Sell these Stocks Now as US-China Chip Wars Heat Up
The US-China Chip War is about to get out of control. Don’t get burned by holding on to these stocks – they’re massively exposed to China. Sell them now and invest in companies that are boosting their domestic production. Learn more in our free report.
About the Author
Tom Gentile, options trading specialist for Money Map Press, is widely known as America's No. 1 Pattern Trader thanks to his nearly 30 years of experience spotting lucrative patterns in options trading. Tom has taught over 300,000 traders his option trading secrets in a variety of settings, including seminars and workshops. He's also a bestselling author of eight books and training courses.