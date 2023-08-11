Only Own Stocks? You're Missing 2023's Best-Performing Asset

Do you know the best-performing asset in the market so far this year?

It's not equities, so if you're only invested in stocks, you're missing out.

I know many folks out there would have bet that QQQ (which tracks the Nasdaq 100) was the top performer - and it's not a bad guess! QQQ is up about 40% year to date. That's double the S&P 500, which is up about only 17% since the start of the year.

Gold is lagging even further behind, climbing only 5% so far this year.

So, what's the No. 1 asset year to date?

Bitcoin, up 75% in 2023.

Now, what's interesting about Bitcoin is that, even though it's the top performer so far this year, it's been pretty flat since July. For the past few months, it's just gone nowhere; it's caught in a trading range.

But there are a handful of technical indicators all pointing toward a big potential up move for Bitcoin.

In today's episode of Power Profit Strategies, Chris Johnson and I are digging into all the details.

We'll tell you exactly what we're expecting for Bitcoin in the back half of the year (and why a move to $35,000 isn't as crazy as it sounds)...

...and do a side-by-side comparison with stocks, gold, the U.S. dollar, and more!

Plus, I'll tell you the story of how I got into Bitcoin 10 years ago with a little bit of what I like to call "smart" luck.

Just click play on the video below to check it out!





To your continued success,



Tom Gentile

America's #1 Pattern Trader

