Start the conversation
Dear Reader,
CJ here.
Investors are jubilant about the market's one-week rally.
CNBC and other media outlets are identifying it as the strongest move in more than a year... and technically their right.
That said, a full breakdown of the market's critical levels and the key sectors to watch over the next week is essential.
And in today's video, we're going to break everything down - including the important role that Bitcoin's rally is playing.
To your best trading success,
Chris Johnson
Quantitative Specialist
The post Power Profit Update: Breaking Down the Market From 10,000 Feet appeared first on Power Profit Trades.
Here Are 10 “One-Click” Ways to Earn 10% or Better on Your Money Every Quarter
Appreciation is great, but it’s possible to get even more out of the shares you own. A lot more: you can easily beat inflation and collect regular income to spare. There are no complicated trades to put on, no high-level options clearances necessary. In fact, you can do this with a couple of mouse clicks – passive income redefined. Click here for the report…
About the Author
Tom Gentile, options trading specialist for Money Map Press, is widely known as America's No. 1 Pattern Trader thanks to his nearly 30 years of experience spotting lucrative patterns in options trading. Tom has taught over 300,000 traders his option trading secrets in a variety of settings, including seminars and workshops. He's also a bestselling author of eight books and training courses.