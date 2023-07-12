The Banks Just Saw a Classic Contrarian Signal Ahead of Earnings Season

The market is all about risk/reward, we know that as both investors and traders.

Though many don't know it, sentiment - true sentiment - is at the core of the risk-reward valuation.

I'm watching two fundamentally different sentiment pictures as we head into the first three weeks of earnings.

One sector that's climbing a Wall of Worry, and another that's sliding down the Slope of Hope.

Let's start with the latter since this sector is "up to bat" with earnings first. The banks...

The "hot spots" in the earnings distribution table below are represented by the banks, SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) and SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE). A lot has passed since last earnings season and the debacle that the market faced immediately before results hit the tape in April.

I'm not going to replay the details of March and April. We all know what happened. I used the analogy that the market was likely to feel aftershocks less than two months ago when referencing the banks. To put it simply, the tectonic plates have yet to settle in this sector.

Just a few weeks ago, we heard both Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell mention the likelihood that there would be challenges to the banking sectors.

Higher interest rates - which are clearly set to go higher - along with persistent instability in the economy and the real estate market are the problem. The banks are at the epicenter. It makes for another potential earnings season rumble that you need to prepare for.

Investors and traders have started to buy the banks, despite the clear risks.

This is the "Slope of Hope".

The Slope of Hope is a phenomenon that happens when optimistic sentiment combines with poor technicals.

Let's hit the technical analysis first.

For the year, the banks - KBE and KEW - are two of the worst-performing sectors in the market. The large banks are down 18% and the regional banks -29%. By the way, note the iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB) tearing its way to the top... I tagged that ETF as "bullish" four months ago.

In addition to tanking on their year-to-date performance, both banking sectors are trading well below their respective 20-month moving averages. This identifies them as being in a technical bear market.

Additionally, both trade below their respective 200-day moving averages (MA200). Until last week, both were also trading below their 50-day moving averages (MA50). Note that I said, "until last week", this is where a hint of sentiment comes in.

Just last week I was watching the sectors for a telltale sign of the market's short-term sentiment.

Like clockwork, both the large and regional banks are seeing a surge of buying just ahead of the earnings kick-off on Friday.

For the last eleven days, the KBE and KRE have rallied 6.6% and 6.8% respectively. While it may not seem like a lot, it's enough to tip the market's hand that optimism is growing for a better-than-expected earnings season. Put better, investors are …

