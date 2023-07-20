The Best Big Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's a beautiful day in the markets, and one sector is looking especially rosy thanks to a series of optimistic earnings reports - big banks.

There are a number of factors behind this. A big one, which shouldn't be overlooked, is that analysts lowered their expectations across the board for this quarter, which naturally means that more companies are going to beat estimates. Because of that, just having an earnings win isn't going to be enough by itself to drive support for a particular stock, and the banks are no different in that regard.

However, there's also some legitimately good news here, driven largely by the consequences of the banking crisis back in March. As depositors moved away from smaller banks, their money had to go somewhere, and it seems that they've consolidated with banks that are widely perceived as too big to fail. That's kept deposit costs from increasing too much, making them easier to offset.

On top of that, we're seeing increases in net interest margins (NIM), with JP Morgan Chase (JPM) reporting a whopping 25% year-over-year bump. That means that banks are lending at higher interest rates, but more importantly, that customers are absorbing the impact of those rates and continuing to borrow.

On this news, many big bank stocks have surged, as investors now see the space as prime territory for buying the dip. I do too, but as always, you have to be careful. Some banks are already in oversold territory and are likely heading for a reality check, whereas some are in a prime position for you to catch profits on near-term appreciation.

Now, while big banks are sitting pretty right now, and there are some good moves to make, the truth is that companies that are household names seldom provide the biggest returns. The real potential for moonshot wins is in the small, innovative players that 99% of investors haven't heard of yet - agile companies that are quietly working to dominate particular areas of multibillion-dollar markets.

This coming Tuesday, I'm doing a free private briefing where I'm pulling back the curtain on three of these stocks in the hottest tech field right now: AI. These are little-known AI companies trading mostly under $5, but I'm predicting these stocks could potentially provide massive profits for early investors: up to 2,100% in gains within a few short years!

That's why you don't want to miss this event.

