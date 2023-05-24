The consumer's slowing - but that's an opportunity for us

We're in the heat of earnings season for retail, and we're getting a feel for how well the consumer is weathering through the recent slowdown in the credit cycle.

That's right, the credit cycle, or what we will refer to as liquidity.

It affects us all, not just those multibillion-dollar corporations trying to finance equipment or buildings. It trickles all the way down to that piece of plastic in your wallet or purse - the credit card.

We've heard from a few retailers that consumers like you and I have pulled back on the purse strings.

Inflation and higher interest rates are slowing the consumer's spending, and that accounts for more than 70% of the economic activity.

So, like me, there are a few things you should be watching.

This is going to be a veritable battleground for the next two weeks.

If you're not careful, you just might end up a casualty. But if you're savvy, you can make a killing.

Well, I took some time to break down everything I'm seeing in the retail sector...

The retail sector has good representation in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). It's trying to break above its 200-day moving average ( MA200 ), which would likely trigger a rally for the "risk-on" sector, as traders would start migrating back to this index. The retail earnings results will play a role in the IWM's ability to rally above that trendline and possibly cause a broader move higher in the market.

