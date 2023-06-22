The Hottest Buzzword in Tech Is Making Investors Rich

There's a new buzzword in every financial news story, every earnings announcement...

I'm talking about AI... Artificial Intelligence.

And honestly, why wouldn't companies start highlighting their AI bonafides? Stocks with direct exposure to this space are basically printing money, and their share prices are skyrocketing.

In the past six months, NVIDIA (NVDA) is up 200%. Even lesser-known software developer C3.ai (AI) is up nearly 250%.

And now everyone is jumping on the bandwagon. And I mean everyone.

Homebuilder Lennar (LEN) recently announced its "Lennar Machine," which it will use to bring AI into its "sometimes-stodgy" industry. Even Kroger (KR) - yes, the grocery chain - specifically mentioned AI eight times in its May conference call.

But which of these companies are the best "AI" stocks to invest in... and which are just taking advantage of the hype... and investors?

Someone needs to cut through all this talk.

That's why I'm sharing my AI Power Stock List with you...

This is a list of the best stocks in the AI space - the stocks you'll actually want to invest in. In fact, the names on this list are largely responsible for the market's move higher last quarter. The top five are hitting new highs for the year as we speak.

In the video below, I'll give you all 16 of the names on my list. I'll even show you how I built my list, step by step, and how I've set it up to always reflect the best names for investors.

