The Housing Sector is Critical to the Market's Seasonal Rally This Week

Dear Reader,

It accounts for almost 20% of the Gross Domestic Product of the United States...

It saw a 200% rally followed by a 94% plunge 15 years ago...

It serves as one of the better barometers for the economy...

And it's at a familiar-looking crossroads that may be the difference between a bull and bear market in 2024.

CJ here. And, of course, I'm talking about the housing market.

From where I stand, we're walking on thin ice or standing on concrete.

Put simply, this sector feels like it could do the unimaginable IF something big happens.

Now, I hate using conditionals like "if" when we get together to talk about a forecast like this... But truly, this feels like a sector in the market that will go up by 30% or down by 40% in 2024.

Let's break it down and talk about how I'm positioning for this move.

We've all heard the Fed's message "higher and longer" when it comes to interest rates. There are a lot of sectors in the economy that are affected by this - but none more so than housing.

The housing market is driven by one thing: affordability. I heard a great quote this morning from a financial planner on the subject.

He was talking about the lasting effects of inflation and said that most of his clients had "too much month at the end of their money" when it came to budgeting. We're stretched thin.

The last time we ran into a situation like this, the banks started getting cute with financing. Combining fixed mortgages with variables to offer 100% financing or more. And that's when things went sideways. The result? A crash in the financials and housing stocks rivaled the .COM bubble's decline.

This time around, inflation and interest rates are the Achilles heel of the situation.

Luckily for us, there's enough data over the next week to take a read on where the "higher and longer" approach will take us.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday will offer a look at the latest inflation data with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data, respectively.

The Fed has told us that the inflation battle is not over and that the market needs to back off its assumption that it will lower rates in early 2024.

As recently as Monday, Neel Kashkari walked back the idea that the Fed would cut rates any time soon. Kashkari said it's too soon to declare victory over inflation.

That said, we've watched the market try to "wag the dog" with interest rates for the last year. The trends - be they in the bond market or the stock market - have prevailed almost every time over the last year. This makes the Bull/Bear call a lot easier when it comes to housing, as the two critical numbers to watch are both at tipping points.

Here they are...

As of today, the yield on the Ten-Year is sitting conveniently at its own 50-day …

