The Market is Tipping Its Hand on Apple Shares Ahead of Their Earnings Report

By my nature, I don't often trade an option or stock position ahead of earnings reports.

Why? Well, it's very simple.

In general, the market's response to earnings is unpredictable.

As a trader and investor, I like predictability.

That's why I'm a little surprised that Apple has caught my attention as a trade, just one day ahead of their earnings results...

And I'm trading it this time.

Here's what caught my eye...

Over the last four days, shares of Apple (AAPL Inc.) have rallied almost 4%. That may seem like nothing to most people, but for me, it sticks out.

You see, the bank stocks typically see this type of activity - 4% rallies - ahead of their earnings releases.

Last week, shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) rallied - you guessed it - 4% the day ahead of their earnings release.

It happens more often than you would think. And it represents something we've all heard about...

It's the "buy the rumor" rally.

Stocks, especially well-known stocks, often see a pattern that is referred to as "buy the rumor and sell the news". It has everything to do with investor sentiment.

And the current market is being driven heavily by technical trends and sentiment.

This is how it works.

Investors and traders begin to speculate on a stock's earnings based on what they hear in the media in the week heading into the company's earnings release.

If the media is sweet on a stock ahead of earnings, they'll talk it up. If they're sour on it, they'll let you know that their outlook is less than bullish.

Here's a great example - Disney ahead of last quarter's earnings...

This is the view that Barron's gave you...

Just a little more than a week ahead of earnings, Barron's told us that the stock was ready for a rebound.

So what happened?

The stock rallied a little more than 4% into earnings (there's your tell) -only to trade 7% lower the following 10 days - and then another 9% lower over the following month.

Buy the rumor....

Let's get back to Apple since there's not much time...

Apple is considered one of Wall Street's favorite stocks. That's a problem. It typically means that the stock is priced for perfection ahead of earnings. And that means that any disappointment will spark a barrage of selling on the shares.

Just last week, Barron's reported that the central bank of the Czech Republic had been buying shares of Apple, Tesla, AT&T, and Microsoft.

That's the type of headline I like to see as part of these earnings-based trades. And as I've already mentioned, the stock is trading 4% higher.

Let's get down to a few other details though. Keep up because here's where I'll pick up the pace.

My earnings performance summary for AAPL stock shows a few trends that are interesting.

First, each and every one of the October or November results over the last five years have seen the s…

