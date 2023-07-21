The No. 1 Question Every Trader Must Ask During Earnings Season

Earnings are well underway, and traders seem to be asking all the same questions...

Will tech stocks continue to rebound?

How will FAANG do this quarter?

Will AI stocks continue to push the markets higher??

Unfortunately, none of these questions matter one bit unless you know the answer to the most important question for this earnings season...

The No. 1 Question to Ask Yourself Before Trading Earnings...

What's your strategy?

While it seems like such a simple question, it's crucial to know your answer before you start trading. If you don't, you're likely to end up simply following the crowd...

...right off a cliff.

When it comes to trading earnings, the majority of traders fall into the "crowd psychology" trap and follow the collective view, almost like a cult, instead of their own individual viewpoints.

The issue is that buying options into earnings is a low-probability event. We can look at a real scenario from last quarter involving Goldman Sachs (GS) as an example...

Picture the typical trader last quarter seeing the drop in bank stocks. The group had dropped significantly following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and Goldman Sachs had fallen 20% in a short amount of time despite being a leading bank and investment company, some say the strongest in the sector.

Then, in the weeks going into earnings, the crowd started buying. Buyers drove GS back up during April, right before its earnings announcement... and the crowd got even more bullish into the report.

It's easy to see how a trader following the crowd would see this action and think buying calls on GS just before earnings and exiting right after earnings would make sense.

The GS at-the-money calls with only four days to expiration were priced below $6. So a trader could have the right to buy GS at $340 for the next four days, but they'd have to pay $600 per contract for that right.

What the crowd is looking at is the UNLIMITED profit they could obtain IF the stock were to jump into earnings.

But what they fail to look at is that GS needs to go up by 6 points in four days just to break even.

That's like trying to roll a 7 on the craps table when anyone who knows about dice knows there's a 1 in 6 chance of that happening. Now let's see what happens just one day later when earnings are announced...

The stock dropped about 2%, and even with three days left to expiration, the options dropped 85%...

WHY? Because the unknown earnings report became known, so the element of surprise vanished. And with that, options volatility dropped hard, and so did price.

Okay, now, I'm sure some of you are thinking, "Sure Tom, but whoever bought ATM puts made money." Well, look at the graph of puts on GS the same two days...

Here the trader is buying the puts and paying $4.85 for them thinking that GS is going down after the repor…

