The One Stock to Buy Even If the Selling ISN'T Over

Will the markets go up or down from here?

That is by far the most frequent question I'm getting right now. By phone, by email, via online comments… millions of investors want to know.

I'm not sure that's is the right question, though.

All that matters is what's happening with YOUR portfolio.

Up or down doesn't actually matter.

How to "Future-Proof" Your Profits

Many people find it comforting to talk about the markets, about politics, about China, the virus, Russia… seemingly anything but their money even though all of those things affect your money.

Social scientists say it's because talking about specifics makes us uncomfortable.

We like to think we have this handled, but, honestly, that's a stretch.

Most people hate talking about money because doing so requires us to be responsible for our actions. That stops a lot of people when it comes to profits.

They find it easier to blame others for their losses or their lack of results. What's more, they view events around them negatively, which only compounds the matter.

Take the coronavirus, for instance.

The headlines reflect a constant battery of negative news… new cases, deaths, quarantines, terrible personal impact of one sort or another.

By contrast, I view them as a sort of reckoning. The virus will lead to new analysis, fresh understanding about virology, prevention, human contact, and yes, even curative efforts.

I also see newly emerging markets for air filtration systems, mobile robots capable of sterilizing airports and parked aircraft overnight. New immunotherapy that can stave off or even eliminate the prospect of such diseases.

The financial markets will learn to deal with each of those things, perhaps not all at once. But they will learn just as they have learned to handle terrorism since the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001, when four coordinated terrorist attacks rocked previously complacent nations.

Rather than focusing on everybody's big picture and what might happen, try narrowing in on what matters to YOU and what WILL happen. That's how you come up with real investment ideas and real profits.

This is as "old school" as it gets.

There's no memorization, no tricky setups, no magic trading method.

Take big tech right now and, specifically, one stock…