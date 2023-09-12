The Smarter Way to Buy Gold Right Now (Hint: It's Not GLD)

Start the conversation
Back in May, I wrote about what could be one of the biggest financial market catalysts on the horizon - the organized attempt by several nations to dethrone the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency.
The most prominent alliance of countries who are interested in this purpose are called BRICS, an acronym for the five nations which make up the group: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. And at their summit last month in Johannesburg, they demonstrated their continuing commitment to further their goals in the face of what they perceive as the hegemony of the United States.
Not only are they adding six more countries to their roster in January 2024, but they're also moving forward with plans to create a digital currency for their use, backed by gold. That's led many central banks to begin accumulating more gold and has driven demand in the wider market.
That makes it worthwhile to take another look at owning gold, because this could be a catalyst that drives its value skyward. Nowadays, it's easier than ever for investors to get exposure to the gold market, thanks to instruments like the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD), State Street's gold ETF.
But the problem with GLD is that it's hard to say how much real gold each share of the fund is really connected to or backed by, not to mention who's actually holding onto it. That said, I've recently found an alternative I think you need to look at, where there's rock-solid provenance in physical gold for each share sold by the trust, we know where that gold is stored, and there are no middlemen to muddy the waters.
Check out the video for the ticker:
About the Author
Shah Gilani boasts a financial pedigree unlike any other. He ran his first hedge fund in 1982 from his seat on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. When options on the Standard & Poor's 100 began trading on March 11, 1983, Shah worked in "the pit" as a market maker.
The work he did laid the foundation for what would later become the VIX - to this day one of the most widely used indicators worldwide. After leaving Chicago to run the futures and options division of the British banking giant Lloyd's TSB, Shah moved up to Roosevelt & Cross Inc., an old-line New York boutique firm. There he originated and ran a packaged fixed-income trading desk, and established that company's "listed" and OTC trading desks.
Shah founded a second hedge fund in 1999, which he ran until 2003.
Shah's vast network of contacts includes the biggest players on Wall Street and in international finance. These contacts give him the real story - when others only get what the investment banks want them to see.
Today, as editor of Hyperdrive Portfolio, Shah presents his legion of subscribers with massive profit opportunities that result from paradigm shifts in the way we work, play, and live.
Shah is a frequent guest on CNBC, Forbes, and MarketWatch, and you can catch him every week on Fox Business's Varney & Co.